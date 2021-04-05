LG Smartphones That Made Other Devices Look Dull And Boring

LG Flex

Fancy a curved smartphone in 2021? Then you need to know that LG made one back in 2013, where the entire phone was curved and not just the sides of the display. The LG Flex, as the name suggests, is a curved smartphone that offered flagship specifications of that time frame and made a strong statement that phones could look a lot different than a candy bar.

Nexus 4

LG made multiple Nexus smartphones for Google, and my favorite was the Nexus 4 with a compact form-factor, premium glass build quality, and stock Android OS straight from Google. Even in 2021, the LG Nexus 4 looks a lot cooler and thinner and definitely gave a new direction to the flagship smartphones, especially in terms of design.

LG G5

Another smartphone that stood apart from the mundane smartphones, that too in 2016 was the LG G5, a flagship offering from the brand. This phone allowed easy battery replacement and it also allowed users to attach multiple accessories that could transform the LG G5 into a completely new device.

LG G8X

The LG G8X is a regular-looking smartphone but with one peculiarity. This device came in the era of folding smartphones, and LG offered an affordable folding smartphone (without a folding display), where it offered a dock, powered by the primary smartphone. Use it as a regular device, and dock it to get a much bigger screen real estate.

LG Wing 5G

The LG Wing 5G was released just a couple of weeks back, and this device came with a dual-screen display, unlike any other smartphone. It had a swiveling secondary screen, which just made smartphones fun, and added a lot of niche use cases.

LG Might Make A Comeback

Brands like Blackberry, Nokia, and Palm were resurrected after a few years by third-party brands. So, we might see new LG smartphones in the future; however, they will not be from LG, but will just carry the branding due to the licensing agreements. LG has definitely made a lot of contributions in shaping the smartphone industry, and it is sad to see the exit of this smartphone brand.

Nonetheless, the brand still makes some of the best smart TVs, home appliances, and is also one of the biggest smartphone display manufacturers in the world, and we could enjoy the innovations of LG on other smartphones. If you have ever used an LG smartphone, which one's your favorite? Tell us in the comment box.