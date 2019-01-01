ENGLISH

List of Micromax smartphones launched in 2018

By

    Micromax, India's one of the leading smartphone and other gadget manufacturers, are often credited with launching of cheaper and user-friendly devices. Especially, its canvas series models have proven to be noteworthy creation which can be considered as an ideally sophisticated devices.

    List of Micromax smartphones launched in 2018

     

    These phones are even cheaper than some of Chinese devices. Inspired by a lot of its successive events, this company has been confidently moving forward to design some premium phones as well. Users can expect them sooner or later, once their official announcements are done. As per now, you can refer our index below which has couple of Micromax devices which were launched in 2018.

    These devices come with excellent generic features like good camera setups, fast processors and decent graphics, good battery backups, good network coverage options, and more.

    While few of them flaunt HD display with up to 450 nits of brightness, offering clear and crystal videos you might be looking for. These devices also come with good set of camera features. You can also have an option of bokeh and one-touch selfie for quick clicks, which come as blessings for all selfie lovers.

    Micromax Canvas 1

    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD in-cell IPS display, 400 nits brightness
    • 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
    • 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2500mAh battery

    Micromax Bharat Go

    Key Specs

    • 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
    • 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
    • 1GB RAM
    • 8GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
    • Dual SIM
    • 5 MP rear cameras with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
    • 2000mAh battery

     

    Micromax Canvas Infinity Life

    Key Specs

    • 5.45 inch HD+ Display
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 16 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 128 GB
    • 13MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • MediaTek MT6737 Cortex-A53 64-bit Processor
    • 2500 Battery

    Micromax Bharat 5 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
    • 1.3GHz quad-core processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory through microSD
    • Android Nougat
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

     

    Micromax Bharat 5 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
    • 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

     

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
