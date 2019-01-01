List of Micromax smartphones launched in 2018

Micromax, India's one of the leading smartphone and other gadget manufacturers, are often credited with launching of cheaper and user-friendly devices. Especially, its canvas series models have proven to be noteworthy creation which can be considered as an ideally sophisticated devices.

These phones are even cheaper than some of Chinese devices. Inspired by a lot of its successive events, this company has been confidently moving forward to design some premium phones as well. Users can expect them sooner or later, once their official announcements are done. As per now, you can refer our index below which has couple of Micromax devices which were launched in 2018.

These devices come with excellent generic features like good camera setups, fast processors and decent graphics, good battery backups, good network coverage options, and more.

While few of them flaunt HD display with up to 450 nits of brightness, offering clear and crystal videos you might be looking for. These devices also come with good set of camera features. You can also have an option of bokeh and one-touch selfie for quick clicks, which come as blessings for all selfie lovers.

Micromax Canvas 1

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD in-cell IPS display, 400 nits brightness

1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU

2GB LPDDR3 RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery Micromax Bharat Go

Key Specs 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display

1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5 MP rear cameras with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2000mAh battery Micromax Canvas Infinity Life

Key Specs

5.45 inch HD+ Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

MediaTek MT6737 Cortex-A53 64-bit Processor

2500 Battery Micromax Bharat 5 Pro

Key Specs 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3GHz quad-core processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory through microSD

Android Nougat

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Micromax Bharat 5 Plus

Key Specs 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery