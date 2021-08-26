Just In
List Of Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs 15,000
Gone are the days when premium features were restricted only to high-end and expensive smartphones. Now, we can see a slew of smartphones even in the mid-range price points to have all these advanced features. Likewise, even the affordable smartphones are coming with support for 5G connectivity.
So, if you want to purchase a 5G smartphone, then you need not shell out a lot of money as you can purchase them within your budget. Check out a slew of 5G smartphones under Rs. 15,000 from below.
Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G has been launched with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor that supports 5G connectivity. It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, a super slim form factor and a 90Hz display.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T
The Redmi Note 10T 5G bestows an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 based on the 7nm process. The smartphone comes with dual 5G support, a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and a battery supporting 18W fast charging support.
OPPO A53s 5G
OPPO A53s 5G is one of the affordable 5G smartphones in India. It features dual mode 5G SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery, and up to 128GB storage space and Ultra Clear Eye Care Display.
POCO M3 Pro 5G
Yet another affordable 5G smartphone is POCO M3 Pro 5G. It uses a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that is clocked at 2.2GHz and supports 90Hz refresh rate. There is support for 18W fast charging and a triple rear camera with a 48MP primary sensor and dual 5G support
