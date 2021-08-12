List Of Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 16,000 Available To Buy In India

The sub Rs. 16,000 category is the most competent in India, specifically with the arrival of 5G smartphones. The Realme 8G, Realme Narzo 30 5G, and the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G smartphones. There are a bunch of other devices as well which are priced under Rs. 16,000 and are worth a buy if a mid-range 5G smartphone is your requirement.

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

Price: Rs. 14,459

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery

OPPO A53s 5G

Price: Rs. 14,490

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen, up to 480 nits brightness, 71% NTSC color gamut

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery

Realme 8 5G 64GB

Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 1000 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

48MP rear camera + 2MP+ 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

