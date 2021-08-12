Just In
List Of Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 16,000 Available To Buy In India
India is one of the biggest markets for budget smartphones. There are multiple brands which are catering to budget-oriented consumers in the country such as Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, Poco, Motorola, and others. We have seen multiple new launches this year with the smartphones carrying a price tag below Rs. 16,000 and Rs. 10,000.
The sub Rs. 16,000 category is the most competent in India, specifically with the arrival of 5G smartphones. The Realme 8G, Realme Narzo 30 5G, and the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G smartphones. There are a bunch of other devices as well which are priced under Rs. 16,000 and are worth a buy if a mid-range 5G smartphone is your requirement.
Poco M3 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T
Price: Rs. 14,459
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
OPPO A53s 5G
Price: Rs. 14,490
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen, up to 480 nits brightness, 71% NTSC color gamut
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 8 5G 64GB
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 1000 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Realme Narzo 30 5G
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP+ 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
