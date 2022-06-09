ENGLISH

    List Of Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 To Buy In India

    By
    |

    If you are planning to get a new mid-range smartphone with 5G capability, then there are a lot of options in the sub Rs. 20,000 price range. Brands like Vivo, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi, and Poco have plenty of 5G smartphones that cost less than Rs. 20,000 in India.

     
    Here are some of the best 5G smartphones that you can buy in India under Rs. 20,000 price mark. In this list, we have devices like the Poco X4 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, and more. Check out the complete list here.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

    Price: Rs. 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
    • 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Vivo T1

    Vivo T1

    Price: Rs. 15,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA (n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus

    Price: Rs. 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 13
    • Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G , Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    POCO X4 Pro

    POCO X4 Pro

    Price: Rs. 18,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 13
    • Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Realme 9 Pro

    Realme 9 Pro

    Price: Rs. 17,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    iQOO Z6 5G

    iQOO Z6 5G

    Price: Rs. 17,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

    Price: Rs. 17,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-U display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
    • expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Realme 9 5G SE

    Realme 9 5G SE

    Price: Rs. 33,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Realme 9 5G

    Realme 9 5G

    Price: Rs. 17,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    POCO M4 Pro 5G

    POCO M4 Pro 5G

    Price: Rs. 18,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 (Upgradable to MIUI 13 soon)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh (Typical) / 4,900mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme Narzo 50 5G

    Realme Narzo 50 5G

    Price: Rs. 15,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
    • 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

    Price: Rs. 16,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
    Xiaomi Mi 10i 8GB RAM

    Xiaomi Mi 10i 8GB RAM

    Price: Rs. 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,820mAh (Typical) / 4,720mAh (Minimum) battery
    Moto G71 5G

    Moto G71 5G

    Price: Rs. 18,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • Android 11
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    OPPO K10 5G

    OPPO K10 5G

    Price: Rs. 17,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.56″ (1612 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen
    • MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with Mail-G57 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
    • 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Realme 8s 5G

    Realme 8s 5G

    Price: Rs. 17,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    iQOO Z3

    iQOO Z3

    Price: Rs. 19,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA (n77/n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,400mAh (Typical) battery
    OPPO A74 5G

    OPPO A74 5G

    Price: Rs. 17,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 90Hz LTPS LCD Hyper-color screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
    • 48MP + 2MP depth and 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh (typical) / 4,890 mAh (minimum) battery
    POCO M4 5G

    POCO M4 5G

    Price: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 12 with MIUI 13
    • 50MP + 2MP portrait camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 5G , Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh (typical) battery
    Infinix Zero 5G

    Infinix Zero 5G

    Price: Rs. 19,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with XOS 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Moto G51 5G

    Moto G51 5G

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 480+ 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11, upgradable to Android 12
    • Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery

