Just In
- 6 min ago Amazfit T-Rex 2 With Real-Time Navigation Coming To India On 2nd July
- 43 min ago Noise ColorFit Pro 4, Pro 4 Max With Bluetooth Calling Launched; Price, Sale Dates In India
- 53 min ago NASA Perseverance Rover Experiences Dust Devils On Mars; New Insights Into Martian Weather
- 1 hr ago Acer Aspire 5 Notebook With 12th-Gen Core i5 Chip Comes To India; Priced Starts At Rs. 62,990
Don't Miss
- Movies Marathi TRP Ratings ONLINE: Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Tops The Chart; Rang Majha Vegla Out Of Top 3
- Lifestyle 6 Ways To Monsoon-Proof Your Home
- Automobiles 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Launched In India - Prices Start From Rs 7.99 Lakh
- News Devendra Fadnavis to return as Maha CM: Who are likely to be the ministers
- Finance PAN Aadhaar Linking To Cost More From July 1: Check How Much
- Sports CWG 2022: Covid-19 hits India men's hockey team; 5 members test positive, in isolation
- Education TS TET Final Answer Key 2022 Released, Check Medium Wise TSTET 2022 Final Answer Key On tstet.cgg.gov.in
- Travel Best Street Foods To Try In Mumbai During Monsoon
List Of Best 6GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 15,000
Smartphones with 6GB RAM will ensure you it will run smoothly after a year of buying. Now, you can easily get a device with 6GB of RAM under Rs. 15,000 segment. There are several brands including Samsung, Tecno, Xiaomi, and Poco that are offering 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM options under 15K.
If you are looking for a phone with 6GB RAM, this article will be helpful for you. We have listed devices from popular smartphone brands, that come with 6GB of RAM in India.
Tecno Pova 3 128GB
Price: Rs. 11,499
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS based on Android 11
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7,000 mAh battery
Infinix Note 12 128GB
Price: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with XOS 10.6
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Infinix Note 12 Turbo
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with XOS 10.6
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
POCO M4 5G 128GB
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with MIUI 13
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Nokia G21 128GB
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display
- 1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,050 mAh battery
OPPO K10
Price: Rs. 14,990
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Redmi 10 128GB
Price: Rs. 10,998
Key Specs
- 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
Tecno Pova Neo
Price: Rs. 11,900
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with HiOS 7.6
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED Flash, secondary AI camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Infinix Note 11S
Price: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.95-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with XOS 10
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Infinix Note 11 128GB
Price: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED screen with up to 750 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with XOS 10
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Lava Z6 128GB
Price: Rs. 9,699
Key Specs
- 6.51-Inch HD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35
- 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP +2MP Triple Rear Camera
- LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Military Grade Durability
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- USB Type-C
- Bluetooth 5
- 5,000 MAh Battery
Moto G31 128GB
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED MaxVision display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ 128GB
Price: Rs. 9,499
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A12 6GB RAM
Price: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 128GB
Price: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086