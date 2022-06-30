ENGLISH

    List Of Best 6GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 15,000

    Smartphones with 6GB RAM will ensure you it will run smoothly after a year of buying. Now, you can easily get a device with 6GB of RAM under Rs. 15,000 segment. There are several brands including Samsung, Tecno, Xiaomi, and Poco that are offering 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM options under 15K.

     
    If you are looking for a phone with 6GB RAM, this article will be helpful for you. We have listed devices from popular smartphone brands, that come with 6GB of RAM in India.

    Tecno Pova 3 128GB

    Price: Rs. 11,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
    • Expandable up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • HiOS based on Android 11
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 7,000 mAh battery
    Infinix Note 12 128GB

    Price: Rs. 11,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with XOS 10.6
    • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Infinix Note 12 Turbo
     

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 12 with XOS 10.6
    • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 13
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
    POCO M4 5G 128GB

    Price: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 12 with MIUI 13
    • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Nokia G21 128GB

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display
    • 1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,050 mAh battery
    OPPO K10

    Price: Rs. 14,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
    • Expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Redmi 10 128GB

    Price: Rs. 10,998
    Key Specs

    • 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 13
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Tecno Pova Neo

    Price: Rs. 11,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with HiOS 7.6
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED Flash, secondary AI camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Infinix Note 11S

    Price: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.95-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with XOS 10
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Infinix Note 11 128GB

    Price: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED screen with up to 750 nits brightness
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with XOS 10
    • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Lava Z6 128GB

    Price: Rs. 9,699
    Key Specs

    • 6.51-Inch HD+ Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35
    • 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP +2MP Triple Rear Camera
    • LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Military Grade Durability
    • 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi
    • USB Type-C
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 5,000 MAh Battery
    Moto G31 128GB

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED MaxVision display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 11
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ 128GB

    Price: Rs. 9,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A12 6GB RAM

    Price: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 128GB

    Price: Rs. 11,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery

    Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 15:34 [IST]
