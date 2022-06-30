List Of Best 6GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 15,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphones with 6GB RAM will ensure you it will run smoothly after a year of buying. Now, you can easily get a device with 6GB of RAM under Rs. 15,000 segment. There are several brands including Samsung, Tecno, Xiaomi, and Poco that are offering 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM options under 15K.

If you are looking for a phone with 6GB RAM, this article will be helpful for you. We have listed devices from popular smartphone brands, that come with 6GB of RAM in India.

Tecno Pova 3 128GB Price: Rs. 11,499

Key Specs

6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS based on Android 11

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

7,000 mAh battery Infinix Note 12 128GB Price: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 10.6

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Infinix Note 12 Turbo Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 12 with XOS 10.6

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery POCO M4 5G 128GB Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 12 with MIUI 13

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Nokia G21 128GB Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display

1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,050 mAh battery OPPO K10 Price: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Redmi 10 128GB Price: Rs. 10,998

Key Specs

6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery Tecno Pova Neo Price: Rs. 11,900

Key Specs

6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with HiOS 7.6

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED Flash, secondary AI camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Infinix Note 11S Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.95-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 10

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Infinix Note 11 128GB Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED screen with up to 750 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 10

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Lava Z6 128GB Price: Rs. 9,699

Key Specs

6.51-Inch HD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35

6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP +2MP Triple Rear Camera

LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Military Grade Durability

4G VoLTE

WiFi

USB Type-C

Bluetooth 5

5,000 MAh Battery Moto G31 128GB Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED MaxVision display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ 128GB Price: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A12 6GB RAM Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 128GB Price: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery

