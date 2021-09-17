ENGLISH

    List Of Best Quad-Camera Smartphones Available Under Rs. 10,000

    By
    |

    The camera is one of the main things that we notice while buying a smartphone. Nowadays, entry-level smartphones are also offering triple or quad-camera systems. However, there are few good options that are equipped with quad cameras.

     

    List Of Best Quad Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000

    So, if you are looking for the best quad-camera smartphones but also don't want to pay a huge amount then check here the list of quad-camera smartphones under Rs. 10,000.

    POCO M2

    POCO M2

    Price: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy F12
     

    Samsung Galaxy F12

    Price: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
    • 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Price: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000mAh (typical) battery
    Infinix Hot 10

    Infinix Hot 10

    Price: Rs. 9,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage; expandable with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • XOS 7 based on Android 10
    • 16MP + 2MP + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + f/1.8 low-light video camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5200mAh battery
    Tecno Spark Power 2 Air

    Tecno Spark Power 2 Air

    Price: Rs. 8,499
    Key Specs

    • 7-inch (1640 x 720) pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display, 480 nits brightness
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • HiOS 6.1 based on Android 10
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Realme C15

    Realme C15

    Price: Rs. 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Tecno Spark 5

    Tecno Spark 5

    Price: Rs. 9,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.6 Inch HD+ IPS Touchscreen Display
    • 2GHz Quad-Core Processor
    • 2GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi 802.11 B/G/N
    • Bluetooth
    • GPS
    • 5000mAh Battery

    X