List Of Best Quad-Camera Smartphones Available Under Rs. 10,000

The camera is one of the main things that we notice while buying a smartphone. Nowadays, entry-level smartphones are also offering triple or quad-camera systems. However, there are few good options that are equipped with quad cameras.

So, if you are looking for the best quad-camera smartphones but also don't want to pay a huge amount then check here the list of quad-camera smartphones under Rs. 10,000. POCO M2 Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy F12 Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

Expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

6,000mAh (typical) battery Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

6,000mAh (typical) battery Infinix Hot 10 Price: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs

6.78-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7 based on Android 10

16MP + 2MP + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + f/1.8 low-light video camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5200mAh battery Tecno Spark Power 2 Air Price: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs 7-inch (1640 x 720) pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display, 480 nits brightness

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

HiOS 6.1 based on Android 10

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery Realme C15 Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery Tecno Spark 5 Price: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs

6.6 Inch HD+ IPS Touchscreen Display

2GHz Quad-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 B/G/N

Bluetooth

GPS

5000mAh Battery

