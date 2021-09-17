For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 13 hrs ago Realme Pad Review: Best Tablet In The Sub-20K Price-Point?
- 13 hrs ago Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India Launch Scheduled For September 29; Company Confirms
- 13 hrs ago Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Review: Gets All The Ticks
- 14 hrs ago Realme C25Y With 50MP Triple Cameras Launched In India: Specs, Price & Sale Date
Don't Miss
- News Mumbai under-construction flyover collapses in Bandra Kurla Complex, 14 injured
- Finance Fuel Prices On September 17: Council May Consider Bringing Fuel Under GST
- Movies Maestro Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality
- Sports Leicester City sweating on Evans fitness after injury setback
- Lifestyle Parivartini Ekadashi 2021: Date, History And Significance Of This Festival
- Automobiles Rs 26,058 Crore PIL Scheme Approved By Government Of India; Government Expects 7.5 Lakh Job Opportunities & Rs
- Travel Awesome Beaches In India To Visit This Winter
- Education Vishwakarma Puja 2021: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know
List Of Best Quad-Camera Smartphones Available Under Rs. 10,000
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
The camera is one of the main things that we notice while buying a smartphone. Nowadays, entry-level smartphones are also offering triple or quad-camera systems. However, there are few good options that are equipped with quad cameras.
So, if you are looking for the best quad-camera smartphones but also don't want to pay a huge amount then check here the list of quad-camera smartphones under Rs. 10,000.
POCO M2
Price: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy F12
Price: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- Expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6,000mAh (typical) battery
Price: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6,000mAh (typical) battery
Infinix Hot 10
Price: Rs. 9,499
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage; expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- XOS 7 based on Android 10
- 16MP + 2MP + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + f/1.8 low-light video camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5200mAh battery
Tecno Spark Power 2 Air
Price: Rs. 8,499
Key Specs
- 7-inch (1640 x 720) pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display, 480 nits brightness
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- HiOS 6.1 based on Android 10
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Realme C15
Price: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Tecno Spark 5
Price: Rs. 9,499
Key Specs
- 6.6 Inch HD+ IPS Touchscreen Display
- 2GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 B/G/N
- Bluetooth
- GPS
- 5000mAh Battery
Comments
Most Read Articles
Best Mobiles in India
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
56,360
-
43,330
-
32,025
-
20,999
-
15,677
-
9,999
-
20,893
-
52,009
-
43,350
-
7,999
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Read More About: Camera quad camera smartphones news top gadgets best gadget buyers guide