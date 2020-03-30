Just In
List Of Realme Smartphones Running Android 10 To Buy In India
Android 10 is the yesteryear mobile OS launched by Google that is being rolled out to the smartphones launched in 2019 and earlier. Some notable flagship smartphones from OnePlus, Nokia, Samsung, etc. were launched with this iteration of the operating system pre-installed. And, smartphone brands such as Nokia, Realme, etc. are rolling out timely updates to their devices.
Realme 6
Realme 6 launched with the Realme 6 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, a 16MP selfie camera sensor, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and more.
Realme C3
Realme C3 is one of the most affordable smartphones from the company. It features goodies such as a 6.52-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, Android 10 topped with Realme UI, dual rear cameras, a 5MP selfie sensor, and a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.
Realme X2
Realme X2 adorns a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has hardware specs such as a Snapdragon 730G SoC, up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage space and a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge. Based on Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.1, it has a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, a 32MP selfie camera and other standard aspects.
