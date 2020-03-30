List Of Realme Smartphones Running Android 10 To Buy In India

Realme 6

Realme 6 launched with the Realme 6 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, a 16MP selfie camera sensor, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and more.

Realme C3

Realme C3 is one of the most affordable smartphones from the company. It features goodies such as a 6.52-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, Android 10 topped with Realme UI, dual rear cameras, a 5MP selfie sensor, and a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Realme X2

Realme X2 adorns a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has hardware specs such as a Snapdragon 730G SoC, up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage space and a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge. Based on Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.1, it has a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, a 32MP selfie camera and other standard aspects.