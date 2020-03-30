ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    List Of Realme Smartphones Running Android 10 To Buy In India

    By
    |

    Android 10 is the yesteryear mobile OS launched by Google that is being rolled out to the smartphones launched in 2019 and earlier. Some notable flagship smartphones from OnePlus, Nokia, Samsung, etc. were launched with this iteration of the operating system pre-installed. And, smartphone brands such as Nokia, Realme, etc. are rolling out timely updates to their devices.

    Realme 6
     

    Realme 6

    Realme 6 launched with the Realme 6 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, a 16MP selfie camera sensor, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and more.

    Realme C3

    Realme C3

    Realme C3 is one of the most affordable smartphones from the company. It features goodies such as a 6.52-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, Android 10 topped with Realme UI, dual rear cameras, a 5MP selfie sensor, and a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

    Realme X2

    Realme X2

    Realme X2 adorns a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has hardware specs such as a Snapdragon 730G SoC, up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage space and a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge. Based on Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.1, it has a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, a 32MP selfie camera and other standard aspects.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 17:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X