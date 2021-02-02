ENGLISH

    List Of Rumored Smartphones Expected To Launch In February 2021

    By
    |

    This year we can expect to see some great smartphone launches in India. Brands are likely to bring affordable 5G smartphones to the market, and we can also expect to see high-performance devices at various price points.

    Samsung started the year by launching the flagship Galaxy S21 series of smartphones, powered by the Exynos 2100 SoC. This month, brands like Poco, Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Samsung are likely to launch their next-generation smart devices.

    List Of Smartphones Launch In February 2021
     

    Poco is all set to launch the Poco C3, whereas Realme is gearing up for the launch of the performance-oriented Realme X7 series of smartphones. Then comes the devices like the OnePlus 9, Redmi Note 10 series, and more. Here is a list of smartphones that are likely to go official in February 2021.

    Realme X7 Pro 5G (February 4th)

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D 120Hz AMOLED display, 1200 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging
    Realme X7 5G (February 4th)
     

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 600 nits brightness
    • Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4310mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.5 inch standard screen
    • a 13MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • A Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850 chipset
    • 3GB RAM and Mali-G52 MP1 GPU
    • 6000mAh non-replaceable battery
    POCO M3 (February 2nd)

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth, 2MP 4cm macro camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy M02 (February 2nd)

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
    • 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739W 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh battery
    Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.57 inches IPS LCD
    • Android 10, MIUI 12
    • Octa-core CPU
    • 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
    • 16 MP Front Camera
    • Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable Battery
    Realme Race

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.5 inch AMOLED screen
    • Android v11
    • a 64MP Primary Camera + 8MP Camera + 2MP Camera and a 2MP Camera
    • a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset powered by an Octa-core 2.84GHz Kryo 680 single core
    • a 4,500mAh Li-Polymer type non-replaceable battery
    Samsung Galaxy F62

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.65-inch Super AMOLED display
    • a 64MP + 8MP + 5MP+ 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8GB RAM
    • Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • A 6,000mAh Li-ion battery
    OPPO F19/ 21

    Rumored Key Specs

    • A Super AMOLED display
    • Octa core processor
    • MediaTek Helio P95 Chipset
    • 8 GB, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage
    • a 64 MP Primary Camera, 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 2 MP, Macro Camera, 2 MP, Depth Camera
    • 4215 mAh battery
    OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro

    Rumored Specs

    • a 6.7-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate (6.5-inch Oneplus 9)
    • Snapdragon 888 chipset with either
    • 8 or 12GB of RAM
    • Fast storage with either 128 or 256GB of capacity
    • a quad-camera setup on the back of the phone
    • Android 11
    • 5000mAh Battery
    Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.57 inches IPS LCD Screen
    • Android 10, MIUI 12
    • Octa-core
    • 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
    • 16 MP Front Camera
    • Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable Battery
    Redmi K40

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen
    • a 64MP Main Camera + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • a 25MP + 5MP Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset
    • A 4,500mAh non-replaceable Li-ion type battery
    Redmi K40 Pro

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.67 inches Capacitive Touchscreen
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
    • 6 GB RAM
    • 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
    • 20 MP Primary Camera + 2 MP Front Camera
    • 4500 mAh Battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 4:00 [IST]
