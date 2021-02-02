List Of Rumored Smartphones Expected To Launch In February 2021 Features oi-Harish Kumar

This year we can expect to see some great smartphone launches in India. Brands are likely to bring affordable 5G smartphones to the market, and we can also expect to see high-performance devices at various price points.

Samsung started the year by launching the flagship Galaxy S21 series of smartphones, powered by the Exynos 2100 SoC. This month, brands like Poco, Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Samsung are likely to launch their next-generation smart devices.

Poco is all set to launch the Poco C3, whereas Realme is gearing up for the launch of the performance-oriented Realme X7 series of smartphones. Then comes the devices like the OnePlus 9, Redmi Note 10 series, and more. Here is a list of smartphones that are likely to go official in February 2021. Realme X7 Pro 5G (February 4th) Rumored Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D 120Hz AMOLED display, 1200 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging Realme X7 5G (February 4th) Rumored Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 600 nits brightness

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4310mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M12 Rumored Key Specs 6.5 inch standard screen

a 13MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

A Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850 chipset

3GB RAM and Mali-G52 MP1 GPU

6000mAh non-replaceable battery POCO M3 (February 2nd) Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth, 2MP 4cm macro camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy M02 (February 2nd) Key Specs 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739W 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Rumored Key Specs 6.57 inches IPS LCD

Android 10, MIUI 12

Octa-core CPU

64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable Battery Realme Race Rumored Key Specs a 6.5 inch AMOLED screen

Android v11

a 64MP Primary Camera + 8MP Camera + 2MP Camera and a 2MP Camera

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset powered by an Octa-core 2.84GHz Kryo 680 single core

a 4,500mAh Li-Polymer type non-replaceable battery Samsung Galaxy F62 Rumored Key Specs a 6.65-inch Super AMOLED display

a 64MP + 8MP + 5MP+ 2MP Rear Camera

8GB RAM

Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

A 6,000mAh Li-ion battery OPPO F19/ 21 Rumored Key Specs A Super AMOLED display

Octa core processor

MediaTek Helio P95 Chipset

8 GB, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage

a 64 MP Primary Camera, 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 2 MP, Macro Camera, 2 MP, Depth Camera

4215 mAh battery OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Rumored Specs a 6.7-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate (6.5-inch Oneplus 9)

Snapdragon 888 chipset with either

8 or 12GB of RAM

Fast storage with either 128 or 256GB of capacity

a quad-camera setup on the back of the phone

Android 11

5000mAh Battery Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max Rumored Key Specs 6.57 inches IPS LCD Screen

Android 10, MIUI 12

Octa-core

64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable Battery Redmi K40 Rumored Key Specs a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen

a 64MP Main Camera + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

a 25MP + 5MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset

A 4,500mAh non-replaceable Li-ion type battery Redmi K40 Pro Rumored Key Specs 6.67 inches Capacitive Touchscreen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

6 GB RAM

64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

20 MP Primary Camera + 2 MP Front Camera

4500 mAh Battery

