List Of Smartphones To Expected To Launch In April 2021
Smartphone brands remained aggressive in terms of new product launches right from the beginning of this year. The companies have released smartphones across different price ranges to meet the requirements of the masses. We have seen several new flagships and budget smartphone launches in recent times and the trend is likely going to continue in the coming months as well.
The smartphone manufacturers have been focusing on 5G devices as well and several handsets backed with this new connectivity are also in the pipeline. If we speak of the budget segment, Realme is gearing up to launch three different smartphones in its ‘C' series. The Realme C25, C21, and the C20 are expected to hit the shelves next month. The Realme GT Neo and the Redmi K40 series are also said to make a debut in April 2021. This article lists all the smartphones which are expected to launch next month in India. Take a look:
Samsung Galaxy F02s (Launching On April 5th)
- 6.5 inches HD+ LCD display
- 32 GB Internal Memory
- 13 MP Camera + 2 MP Camera + 2 MP Rear Camera
- selfie camera is a 5MP
- Dual-SIM 4G, single-band Wi-Fi n, Bluetooth
- 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port
- Android v10 (Q)
- 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy F12 (Launching On April 5th)
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.5 inch IPSLCD screen equipped with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels
- 48MP Primary Camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Lens accompanied by a 5MP Depth Camera
- single 16MP selfie shooter
- Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 chipset
- an Octa-core processor
- 7000mAh Li-ion type cell Battery
Realme C25 (Launching On April 8th)
- 6.5-inch bezel-less screen
- Android 11, Realme UI 2.0
- Octa-core Processor
- 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
- 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable Battery
Realme C21 (Launching On April 8th)
- 6.5 inches IPS LCD Screen
- Android 10, Realme UI
- Octa-core CPU
- 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery
Realme C20 (Launching On April 8th)
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Redmi K40 Pro Plus
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Bluetooth 5.1
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi 6
- USB Type-C
- 4520mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M62
- 6.7 inch Super AMOLED Plus display
- a 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP selfie shooter
- 8GB RAM powered by Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 chipset
- 7,000mAh Li-ion type cell Battery
iQOO 7
- 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OriginOS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP camera + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) battery
Vivo V21 series
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch IPS LCD screen
- 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 20 MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 1TB using an external microSD card
- 4,000mAh Li-ion type battery
Oppo Find X3 series
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED display with up to 1100nits peak brightness
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB ( UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 16MP +13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge (SuperVOOC 2.0) fast charging
Redmi K40
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display
- 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 870 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Bluetooth 5.1
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi 6
- USB Type-C
- 4520mAh Battery
Realme GT Neo
- 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) battery
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.5-inch bezel-less display
- 16MP Camera
- 20MP pop-up selfie shooter
- 12GB RAM, Adreno 660 GPU and an Octa-core Kryo 680 2.84GHz Single-core, 2.42GHz Tri-core and 1.8GHz Quad-core processor
- 5000mAh Li-Polymer type battery
Motorola Edge S (Moto G100)
- 6.7-inch (2520× 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 21:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 560 nits brightness, HDR10, DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with micrSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11
- 64MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP + 8MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Nokia X, Nokia G series
Rumored Key Specs
- Powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC
- expected to come with up to 6GB RAM
- 28GB of onboard storage
- run Android 11
Nokia 7.3/7.4
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.5-inch FHD+ HDR Pure Display
- 48MP rear camera
- 24MP front camera
- powered by Snapdragon 690 5G
- 4,000mAh battery
Nokia X10 5G, Nokia X20 5G
Rumored Key Specs
- Android 11
- quad rear camera
- 48-megapixel primary sensor
- 5-megapixel ultrawide senor
- 2-megapixel depth sensor
- 2-megapixel macro camera
- 16-megapixel selfie shooter
- 4,500mAh battery
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
12,999
-
13,690
-
17,990
-
17,855
-
1,11,735
-
18,970
-
24,560
-
33,500
-
16,600
-
31,600