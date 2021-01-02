For Quick Alerts
List Of Rumoured Smartphones Expected To Be Launch In January 2021
We have just entered 2021, which is expected to be a great year for smartphone enthusiasts. Brands are expected to launch more mid-range and budget smartphones, and we can also expect to see affordable 5G smartphones in the country.
Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 10i in the first week of 2021, then, we are also expected to see the launch of the phones like the Realme Koi in the first week itself. Here are all the smartphones that are expected to launch in 2021 in India and across the world.
Realme Koi with SD888 SoC (January 4)
Rumoured Key Specs
- Dimensity 800U chipset
- 64MP triple rear cameras
- 50W fast-charging
Xiaomi Mi 10i (January 5)
Rumoured Key Specs
- a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
- a 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset
- 4,820mAh non-replaceable Li-Polymer battery
Samsung Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 (January 14)
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.7 inches Screen
- Android 11, One UI 3.0
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
- 64MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable Battery
iQOO 7 with Snapdragon 888 (January 11)
Rumoured Key Specs
- Snapdragon 888 chipset with Adreno 660 GPU
- 120Hz FullHD+ display
- 12GB RAM
- 50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4,000 mAh battery with 120W charging
Redmi 9T Launch Rumoured for January 8
Rumoured Key Specs
- a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC
- 4GB of RAM
- up to 128GB of onboard storage
Lava BE U (January 7)
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.08-inch IPS LCD display featuring an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a pixel density of 283ppi
- 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 2GB RAM and Cortex A55 Octa-core processor
- 4,060mAh Li-ion type battery
Samsung Galaxy A52
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.5 inches Super AMOLED Screen
- Android 11, One UI 3.0
- Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)
- 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Li-Po, non-removable Battery
Realme 8 Pro
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.4 inch Super AMOLED screen
- 42MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 6GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset
- 4,500mAh Li-ion type battery
Redmi Note 9T 5G
Rumoured Key Specs
- Android 10
- 4GB Ram
- Mediatek Dimensity 800U
