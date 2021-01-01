Just In
List Of Rumoured Smartphones Expected To Launch In 2021
With the rapid advancements in the smartphone market segment, there is always something new in the queue. Several smartphone brands have started teasing the upcoming smartphones from their stable that are lined up for early next year. Especially, all the smartphone brands are likely to launch their flagship smartphones with the latest chipsets from Qualcomm, Exynos, and other chipmakers.
Already, we have been coming across numerous reports suggesting what we can expect from the next-generation smartphones. We can expect these devices to arrive with advanced camera, processors, and other aspects. Without further ado, here we list the upcoming smartphones that are expected to be launched in 2021.
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.7 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X Screen
- Android 11, One UI 3.0
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 - USA/China/Korea
- 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
- 12 MP + 64MP + 12MP of Rear Camera
- 10 MP of Front Camera
- Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable
iPhone 13
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.2 inch bezel-less display
- a clock speed of 3.1GHz and 1.8GHz respectively
- 4GB RAM
- a non-expandable 64GB internal storage
- Apple A14 Bionic chipset backed up by a Hexa Core processor
- a Li-ion type 3,285mAh non-replaceable battery
Samsung Galaxy A32
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.5 inches IPS LCD Screen
- Android 11, One UI 3.0
- MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720 5G (7 nm)
- 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP of Front Camera
- Li-Po, non-removable Battery
Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.81 inches IPS LCD
- Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 Octa-core
- 48 MP (wide) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth) Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- a non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 10i
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset
- 4,820mAh non-replaceable Li-Polymer battery
- Internal Memory 128GB
- expanded up to 512GB
- 4820 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.57 inches (16.69 cm) bezel-less display
- a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 4GB RAM
- internal storage capacity of 64GB
- extension up to 512GB
- 4,520 mAh Li-Po type battery
Samsung Galaxy M12
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.7 inch standard screen
- 13MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Of Front Camera
- 3GB RAM
- Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850 chipset along with an Octa core 2GHz Cortex A55 processor
- 32GB internal storage
- expanded up to 512GB
- 7000 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A72
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.7 inches Super AMOLED Plus Screen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Android 11 OS
- 8GB RAM
- 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera
- 4500 mAh Battery
Nokia 9.3 PureView
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.7-inch P-OLED display having a screen resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels
- Android 10, Android One
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
- 108 MP + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 20MP of Front Camera
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Nokia 7.3
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.3 inches IPS LCD display
- Android v10 (Q)
- octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset
- 64MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 24MP Front Camera
- powered by 4,000 mAh battery capacity
Samsung Galaxy A91
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.7-inch tall display
- 48MP, 12MP and 5MP rear camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expanded up to a massive 512GB
- 4,500mAh capacity
OnePlus Clover
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.52 inches IPS LCD display
- Android 10
- Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- 6000mAh Li-ion type battery
iPhone 13 Pro
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.6 inch bezel-less display
- a clock speed of 3.1GHz and 1.8GHz respectively
- 4/6GB RAM
- a non-expandable 64/128/256GB internal storage
- Apple A14 Bionic chipset backed up by a Hexa Core processor
- a Li-ion type 3,285mAh non-replaceable battery
Realme X7
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.43-inch AMOLED display
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- Octa-core processor setup of Cortex A76 2.4GHz Quad-core and Cortex A55 2GHz Quad-core
- 6GB RAM
- a 4,300 mAh non-replaceable Li-ion battery
Redmi K40 Pro
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.67 inches with punch-hole display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Octa core
- 6 GB RAM
- 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 20 MP + 2 MP Front Camera
- 4800 mAh Li-ion Battery
OnePlus 9 Pro
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.7-inch display
- 64MP + 16MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Octa-core Kryo 585 processor
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 plus processor
- non-expandable inbuilt storage of 128GB
- 5,000mAh battery
OnePlus 9
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.55 inch display
- 64MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset
- 128GB non-expandable storage
- a powerful 4500mAh Li-Polymer Battery
Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.55 inches Screen
- Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865
- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
- 50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 32MP of Front Camera
- Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.3 inches Dynamic AMOLED Screen
- Android 11, One UI 3.0
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.5 inches Super AMOLED Screen
- Android 11, One UI 3.0
- Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)
- 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po, non-removable
Oppo Find X3 Pro
Rumoured Key Specs
- a 6.7-inch OLED type display
- 50MP + 50MP +13MP + 3MP Rear Camera
- 32MP wide-angle selfie-shooting Camera
- an Octa-core Kryo 680 Single core
- A 4,500mAh Li-ion type battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP of Front Camera
- Octa-core 2.84 Kryo 680 processor
- 128GB internal storage
- expanded up to 1TB
- a 5000mAh non-replaceable Li-Polymer battery
-
24,799
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
49,495
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
17,999
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150
-
45,025
-
37,165
-
45,060
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000