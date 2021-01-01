List Of Rumoured Smartphones Expected To Launch In 2021 Features oi-Harish Kumar

With the rapid advancements in the smartphone market segment, there is always something new in the queue. Several smartphone brands have started teasing the upcoming smartphones from their stable that are lined up for early next year. Especially, all the smartphone brands are likely to launch their flagship smartphones with the latest chipsets from Qualcomm, Exynos, and other chipmakers.

Already, we have been coming across numerous reports suggesting what we can expect from the next-generation smartphones. We can expect these devices to arrive with advanced camera, processors, and other aspects. Without further ado, here we list the upcoming smartphones that are expected to be launched in 2021. Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G Rumoured Key Specs 6.7 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X Screen

Android 11, One UI 3.0

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 - USA/China/Korea

128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM

12 MP + 64MP + 12MP of Rear Camera

10 MP of Front Camera

Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable iPhone 13 Rumoured Key Specs 6.2 inch bezel-less display

a clock speed of 3.1GHz and 1.8GHz respectively

4GB RAM

a non-expandable 64GB internal storage

Apple A14 Bionic chipset backed up by a Hexa Core processor

a Li-ion type 3,285mAh non-replaceable battery Samsung Galaxy A32 Rumoured Key Specs 6.5 inches IPS LCD Screen

Android 11, One UI 3.0

MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720 5G (7 nm)

128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP of Front Camera

Li-Po, non-removable Battery Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 Rumoured Key Specs 6.81 inches IPS LCD

Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 Octa-core

48 MP (wide) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth) Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

a non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 10i Rumoured Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset

4,820mAh non-replaceable Li-Polymer battery

Internal Memory 128GB

expanded up to 512GB

4820 mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Rumoured Key Specs 6.57 inches (16.69 cm) bezel-less display

a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

4GB RAM

internal storage capacity of 64GB

extension up to 512GB

4,520 mAh Li-Po type battery Samsung Galaxy M12 Rumoured Key Specs 6.7 inch standard screen

13MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP Of Front Camera

3GB RAM

Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850 chipset along with an Octa core 2GHz Cortex A55 processor

32GB internal storage

expanded up to 512GB

7000 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A72 Rumoured Key Specs 6.7 inches Super AMOLED Plus Screen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Android 11 OS

8GB RAM

64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera

4500 mAh Battery Nokia 9.3 PureView Rumoured Key Specs 6.7-inch P-OLED display having a screen resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels

Android 10, Android One

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)

108 MP + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera

20MP of Front Camera

128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Nokia 7.3 Rumoured Key Specs 6.3 inches IPS LCD display

Android v10 (Q)

octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset

64MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera

24MP Front Camera

powered by 4,000 mAh battery capacity Samsung Galaxy A91 Rumoured Key Specs 6.7-inch tall display

48MP, 12MP and 5MP rear camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset

8GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expanded up to a massive 512GB

4,500mAh capacity OnePlus Clover Rumoured Key Specs 6.52 inches IPS LCD display

Android 10

Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

6000mAh Li-ion type battery iPhone 13 Pro Rumoured Key Specs 6.6 inch bezel-less display

a clock speed of 3.1GHz and 1.8GHz respectively

4/6GB RAM

a non-expandable 64/128/256GB internal storage

Apple A14 Bionic chipset backed up by a Hexa Core processor

a Li-ion type 3,285mAh non-replaceable battery Realme X7 Rumoured Key Specs 6.43-inch AMOLED display

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

Octa-core processor setup of Cortex A76 2.4GHz Quad-core and Cortex A55 2GHz Quad-core

6GB RAM

a 4,300 mAh non-replaceable Li-ion battery Redmi K40 Pro Rumoured Key Specs 6.67 inches with punch-hole display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Octa core

6 GB RAM

64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

20 MP + 2 MP Front Camera

4800 mAh Li-ion Battery OnePlus 9 Pro Rumoured Key Specs 6.7-inch display

64MP + 16MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Octa-core Kryo 585 processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 plus processor

non-expandable inbuilt storage of 128GB

5,000mAh battery OnePlus 9 Rumoured Key Specs 6.55 inch display

64MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset

128GB non-expandable storage

a powerful 4500mAh Li-Polymer Battery Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G Rumoured Key Specs 6.55 inches Screen

Android 11, ColorOS 11.1

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

32MP of Front Camera

Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Battery Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Rumoured Key Specs 6.3 inches Dynamic AMOLED Screen

Android 11, One UI 3.0

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Rumoured Key Specs 6.5 inches Super AMOLED Screen

Android 11, One UI 3.0

Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)

48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32 MP Front Camera

Li-Po, non-removable Oppo Find X3 Pro Rumoured Key Specs a 6.7-inch OLED type display

50MP + 50MP +13MP + 3MP Rear Camera

32MP wide-angle selfie-shooting Camera

an Octa-core Kryo 680 Single core

A 4,500mAh Li-ion type battery Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Rumoured Key Specs 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP of Front Camera

Octa-core 2.84 Kryo 680 processor

128GB internal storage

expanded up to 1TB

a 5000mAh non-replaceable Li-Polymer battery

