Samsung Smartphones Get Price Hike: Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip And More
Due to the revised GST rates, almost all smartphone brands have revised the pricing of their devices in India. Last month, it was announced that the GST on mobile will be increased from 12% to 18% and that the same will come into effect from April 1, 2020. Having said that, Samsung has also revised the pricing of its smartphones in the country.
Notably, this price hike has made the Samsung flagship smartphones even more expensive. Even the affordable smartphones from the company under the Galaxy M series have also become relatively more expensive.
But this price hike might not leave any impact on the competition front as all brands have increased the pricing of their smartphones.
Having said about the price hike on Samsung smartphones, here is a complete list of old and new pricing of these phones.
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy Fold, the first-generation foldable smartphone is now priced at Rs. 1,73,835 instead of its previous pricing of Rs. 1,64,999.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
The newly launched foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is priced at Rs. 1,15,890 instead of its launch price of Rs. 1,09,999.
Samsung Galaxy S20
The most affordable flagship smartphone launched recently, the Galaxy S20 is priced at Rs. 70,500 instead of its launch price of Rs. 66,999.
Samsung Galaxy S20+
The Samsung Galaxy S20+ that was launched for Rs. 73,999 is now priced at Rs. 77,900.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is the top-of-the-line model among the flagship S20 series is now available for Rs. 97,900 and not its previous pricing of Rs. 92,999.
Samsung Galaxy S10
Yesteryear flagship model, the Galaxy S10 comes in two variants. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 58,800 instead of Rs. 55,900 and the high-end variant with 512GB storage space is priced at Rs. 71,400 instead of Rs. 67,900.
Samsung Galaxy S10e
The most affordable variant of the yesteryear flagship series, the Galaxy S10e is priced at Rs. 47,300 and not Rs. 44,900.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM. These two variants are now priced at Rs. 42,142 and Rs. 47,300 instead of the pricing cost of Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 44,999 respectively.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launched last year is priced at Rs. 73,600 and not its previous pricing of Rs. 69,999.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+:
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ comes in two variants wherein the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 84,200 and the 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 94,700 instead of their previous pricing of Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 89,999 respectively.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite:
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite also comes in two variants 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. The base variant is priced at Rs. 41,000 while its earlier pricing was Rs. 38,999 and the high-end variant is priced at Rs. 43,100 instead of Rs. 40,999.
Samsung Galaxy A71:
Samsung Galaxy A71 is priced at Rs. 31,500 instead of the previous pricing of Rs. 29,999.
Samsung Galaxy A80:
Samsung Galaxy A80 is priced at Rs. 41,999 instead of its earlier pricing of Rs. 39,990.
Samsung Galaxy A50s:
Samsung Galaxy S50s with 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM is now available for purchase for Rs. 21,070 instead of the earlier pricing of Rs. 19,999.
Samsung Galaxy A51:
Samsung Galaxy A51 that was previously priced at Rs. 23,999 is now available for Rs. 25,250.
Samsung Galaxy A70s:
Samsung Galaxy A70s with 6GB RAM is now available for Rs. 28,400 and the device with 8GB RAM is priced at Rs. 30,500. Notably, the previous pricing of these variants were Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999 respectively.
Samsung Galaxy A20s:
Samsung Galaxy A20s is priced at Rs. 13,695 instead of the earlier pricing of Rs. 12,999.
Samsung Galaxy A30s:
Samsung Galaxy A30s that was previously available for Rs. 15,999 is now priced at Rs. 16,856.
Samsung Galaxy M21:
Samsung Galaxy M21 with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM are now priced at Rs. 14,222 and Rs. 16,329 instead of the earlier cost of Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 15,499 respectively.
Samsung Galaxy M30s:
Samsung Galaxy M30s is available in three storage options. The 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant is now available for Rs. 14,749 instead of Rs. 13,999. The mid-variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is available for Rs. 16,856 instead of Rs. 15,999 and the high-end variant is priced at Rs. 15,803 instead of Rs. 14,999.
Samsung Galaxy M31:
Samsung Galaxy M31 with 64GB storage space is now priced at Rs. 16,856 instead of Rs. 15,999 and the same device with 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 17,910 instead of Rs. 16,999.
Samsung Galaxy A10s:
Samsung Galaxy A10s is available for Rs. 9,480 instead of its previous selling price of Rs. 8,999.
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core:
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is now available for Rs. 6,299 instead of Rs. 5,990.
Samsung Eider:
Samsung Eider is priced at Rs. 1,449 and now its previous cost of Rs. 1,375.
Samsung Piton:
After the GST rate revision, the Samsung Piton is priced at Rs. 1,710 instead of Rs. 1,625.
Samsung Brio:
Samsung Brio is priced at Rs. 2,130 instead of Rs. 2,025.
Samsung Metro:
Samsung Metro that was priced at Rs. 2,800 is now priced at Rs. 2,950.
Samsung Gangga:
Samsung Gangga is now available for Rs. 3,399 instead of its earlier cost of Rs. 3,225.
Samsung Eider:
Samsung Eider, which was available for Rs. 1,100 is now available in India for Rs. 1,150.
