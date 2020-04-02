Samsung Smartphones Get Price Hike: Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip And More

Notably, this price hike has made the Samsung flagship smartphones even more expensive. Even the affordable smartphones from the company under the Galaxy M series have also become relatively more expensive.

But this price hike might not leave any impact on the competition front as all brands have increased the pricing of their smartphones.

Having said about the price hike on Samsung smartphones, here is a complete list of old and new pricing of these phones.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold, the first-generation foldable smartphone is now priced at Rs. 1,73,835 instead of its previous pricing of Rs. 1,64,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

The newly launched foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is priced at Rs. 1,15,890 instead of its launch price of Rs. 1,09,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20

The most affordable flagship smartphone launched recently, the Galaxy S20 is priced at Rs. 70,500 instead of its launch price of Rs. 66,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ that was launched for Rs. 73,999 is now priced at Rs. 77,900.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is the top-of-the-line model among the flagship S20 series is now available for Rs. 97,900 and not its previous pricing of Rs. 92,999.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Yesteryear flagship model, the Galaxy S10 comes in two variants. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 58,800 instead of Rs. 55,900 and the high-end variant with 512GB storage space is priced at Rs. 71,400 instead of Rs. 67,900.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

The most affordable variant of the yesteryear flagship series, the Galaxy S10e is priced at Rs. 47,300 and not Rs. 44,900.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM. These two variants are now priced at Rs. 42,142 and Rs. 47,300 instead of the pricing cost of Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 44,999 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launched last year is priced at Rs. 73,600 and not its previous pricing of Rs. 69,999.