List Of Samsung Smartphones With Android 10 OS Right Now

Samsung Smartphones Available With Android 10 OS

Samsung is one of the brands that has been launching several new smartphones with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The recently launched flagship devices in the Galaxy S20 series undoubtedly arrive with the latest iteration of the OS.

Besides these, the yesteryear flagship models have also received the update. Having said that, here is a list of Samsung smartphones with Android 10 OS available in India right now.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution, an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and a 4000mAh battery with fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A71 bestows a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera sensor, and a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes fitted with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a triple-camera setup at the rear, and a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a foldable smartphone with a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB RAM, Android 10, and a 3300mAh battery with support for wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is powered by an Exynos 990 processor, 12GB of RAM, Android 10, a 5000mAh battery, and triple rear cameras with a 108MP primary sensor and insane zoom capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, stylus support, an Exynos 9810 SoC, up to 128GB storage space and up to 8GB RAM. The device comes with a triple-camera setup and a 4500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus packs the flagship Exynos 990 processor, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera with a telephoto lens, a 4,500mAh battery and more.

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 flaunts a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, an octa-core Exynos 990 EUV processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. There are triple cameras at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor and a 4000mAh battery.