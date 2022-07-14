Just In
List Of Smartphones Eligible To Get Android 13 Beta Update
Google started rolling out the Android 13 beta update for a slew of eligible smartphones. Initially, the Pixel smartphones were eligible to get the latest iteration of these smartphones. Later, it was rolled out to devices from other OEMs such as Oppo, Samsung, OnePlus, and clothes. It is simple to enroll for the beta update on Pixel phones. Once this is done, you have to wait for the OTA update to be rolled out.
Notably, the Android 13 Developer Preview update does not bring any major improvement for now. While Google has not highlighted much about it, we can expect it to bring bug fixes, improvements, and software polishes. Here, we have listed all the smartphones eligible for the Android 13 Beta update.
Google Pixel Eligible Devices To Get Android 13 Beat
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 4 XL
- Pixel 4a
- Pixel 4a (5G)
- Pixel 5
- Pixel 5a
- Pixel 6
- Pixel 6 Pro
OnePlus: Android 13 Update Eligible Device
OnePlus 10 Pro is eligible for the Android 13 Developer Preview Program.
Asus: Android 13 Update Eligible Device
Asus Zenfone 8 is eligible for the Android 13 Developer Preview Program.
Lenovo: Android 13 Update Eligible Device
Lenovo P12 Pro is eligible for the Android 13 Developer Preview Program.
Nokia: Android 13 Update Eligible Device
Nokia X20 is eligible for the Android 13 Developer Preview Program.
Realme: Android 13 Update Eligible Device
Realme GT 2 Pro is eligible for the Android 13 Developer Preview Program.
OPPO: Android 13 Update Eligible Device
OPPO Find X5 Pro is eligible for the Android 13 Developer Preview Program.
Sharp: Android 13 Update Eligible Device
AQUOS sense 6 is eligible for the Android 13 Developer Preview Program.
TECNO: Android 13 Update Eligible Device
TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G is eligible for the Android 13 Developer Preview Program.
Vivo: Android 13 Update Eligible Device
Vivo X80 and X80 Pro are eligible for the Android 13 Developer Preview Program.
XIAOMI: Android 13 Update Eligible Device
Some of Xiaomi phone eligible for Android 13 developer preview program devices are XIAOMI 12, XIAOMI 12 PRO AND XIAOMI PAD 5.
ZTE: Android 13 Update Eligible Device
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra are eligible for the Android 13 Developer Preview Program.
