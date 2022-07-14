List Of Smartphones Eligible To Get Android 13 Beta Update Features oi-Harish Kumar

Google started rolling out the Android 13 beta update for a slew of eligible smartphones. Initially, the Pixel smartphones were eligible to get the latest iteration of these smartphones. Later, it was rolled out to devices from other OEMs such as Oppo, Samsung, OnePlus, and clothes. It is simple to enroll for the beta update on Pixel phones. Once this is done, you have to wait for the OTA update to be rolled out.

Notably, the Android 13 Developer Preview update does not bring any major improvement for now. While Google has not highlighted much about it, we can expect it to bring bug fixes, improvements, and software polishes. Here, we have listed all the smartphones eligible for the Android 13 Beta update.

Google Pixel Eligible Devices To Get Android 13 Beat Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro OnePlus: Android 13 Update Eligible Device OnePlus 10 Pro is eligible for the Android 13 Developer Preview Program. Asus: Android 13 Update Eligible Device Asus Zenfone 8 is eligible for the Android 13 Developer Preview Program. Lenovo: Android 13 Update Eligible Device Lenovo P12 Pro is eligible for the Android 13 Developer Preview Program. Nokia: Android 13 Update Eligible Device Nokia X20 is eligible for the Android 13 Developer Preview Program. Realme: Android 13 Update Eligible Device Realme GT 2 Pro is eligible for the Android 13 Developer Preview Program. OPPO: Android 13 Update Eligible Device OPPO Find X5 Pro is eligible for the Android 13 Developer Preview Program. Sharp: Android 13 Update Eligible Device AQUOS sense 6 is eligible for the Android 13 Developer Preview Program. TECNO: Android 13 Update Eligible Device TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G is eligible for the Android 13 Developer Preview Program. Vivo: Android 13 Update Eligible Device Vivo X80 and X80 Pro are eligible for the Android 13 Developer Preview Program. XIAOMI: Android 13 Update Eligible Device Some of Xiaomi phone eligible for Android 13 developer preview program devices are XIAOMI 12, XIAOMI 12 PRO AND XIAOMI PAD 5. ZTE: Android 13 Update Eligible Device ZTE Axon 40 Ultra are eligible for the Android 13 Developer Preview Program.

