List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In 2022

We are almost reaching the end of this year and the major launches of this year are over. We are already coming across reports regarding the upcoming smartphones that might arrive in the coming months. The rumor mills speculate a lot about the high-end devices anticipated to be launched early in 2022.

Having said that, here we have listed the upcoming smartphones that are expected to be launched in 2022. Let's take a look at the devices we expect to see from Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, Redmi, Motorola, and more. iQoo 9 Key Specs 6.62-inch bezel-less screen

48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 16MP Rear Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset

8GB of RAM

5,000 mAh battery iPhone SE 3 Key Specs 4.7-inch LCD display as its predecessor

A15 Bionic SoC with 5G support

12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

12MP Front Camera

2,821 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Rumoured Key Specs 6.4-inch with FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Single / Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Rumoured Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-V LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storag

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A91 Rumoured Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable memory with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi 11i Rumoured Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11, MIUI 12.5 (OTA)

108MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,520 mAh (Typical) battery Redmi 20X Rumoured Key Specs 6.5 i nches IPS LCD Screen

Android 11, MIUI 12

Octa-core CPU

128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 5,000 mAh Battery Oppo Reno6 Lite Rumoured Key Specs 6.43 inch Screen

Octa core CPU

8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

8GB Of RAM

5,000 mAh Battery Realme X9 Pro Rumoured Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB / 128GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM

50MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400 mAh battery OnePlus Nord N20 5G Rumoured Key Specs 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.05 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Rumoured Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display

Octa Core Snapdragon 898 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

60MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A33 Rumoured Key Specs

6.4 inches Super AMOLED screen

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

6GB of RAM

1TB Internal Storage

4G VoLTE networks

5,000 mAh Battery

