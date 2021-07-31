Starting with Samsung, several premium Samsung smartphones are expected to be announced at Galaxy Unpacked event. This includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phones. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy Watch are tipped to be announced. The Samsung Galaxy M52 mid-range smartphone will also be announced in August.

Xiaomi is also bringing out several new smartphones in August. This includes the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4, Xiaomi Redmi K40, Redmi Note 10 5G, and maybe more. These are some of the newly launching smartphones in August. Coming as a close competitor, the OnePlus Nord N10 is also tipped to launch with mid-range features.

The list of smartphones expected to launch in August 2021 also includes devices from Nokia. Additionally, the Motorola Edge 20 series with the Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, and the Edge S smartphones. The Realme GT Neo, Blackberry 5G Phone, Google Pixel 5A, and the Micromax In 2C are also said to debut in August.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Rumored Key Specs

7.6 inches Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Android 11, One UI 3.5

12GB LPDDR5 RAM

256GB UFS 3.1

5G Support

S Pen support

Bluetooth 5.1

Wi-Fi 6

No IP68 Rating

One UI 3.1.1 with Android 11

Li-Po 4400 mAh, non-removable Battery

iQOO Z1x 5G

Rumored Key Specs

6.57 Inch FHD+ LCD 120Hz Refresh Rate Display

2.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm Processor

6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+2MP+2MP Triple Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

5000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy Z FLIP 3

Rumored Key Specs

6.7-inch 120Hz display with slimmer bezels

1.83-inch external display

Snapdragon 888

Gorilla Glass Victus back

128GB or 256GB storage

Stereo speakers

25W fast charging

Android 11

Possibly One UI 3.1

3300 mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Rumored Key Specs

6.41 inches Super AMOLED Display

Android 11, One UI 3.1

Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)

128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

12 MP + 8MP + 12Mp Rear Camera

Li-Ion 4500 mAh, non-removable Battery

Nokia 6310 2021

Rumored Key Specs

2.8 inches screen

16MB 8MB RAM

Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE

Li-Ion 1150 mAh, removable Battery

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display, HDR10+, 10-bit colour, DCI-P3 colour space

Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP (China) / 32MP (Global) front camera

In-display fingerprint scanner

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Motorola Edge 20

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB storage

Android 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Key Specs