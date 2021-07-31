Just In
List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In August 2021
Smartphone launches have continued month after month. Despite the pandemic or the global chip shortage, smartphone launches have continued for most of the year. Moreover, new smartphones are already set to debut in the global market. Top brands like Samsung, iQOO, Nokia, Motorola, Xiaomi, and others are set to debut some stunning smartphones in the market. Here's everything you need to know about the list of smartphones expected to launch in August 2021.
Starting with Samsung, several premium Samsung smartphones are expected to be announced at Galaxy Unpacked event. This includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phones. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy Watch are tipped to be announced. The Samsung Galaxy M52 mid-range smartphone will also be announced in August.
Xiaomi is also bringing out several new smartphones in August. This includes the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4, Xiaomi Redmi K40, Redmi Note 10 5G, and maybe more. These are some of the newly launching smartphones in August. Coming as a close competitor, the OnePlus Nord N10 is also tipped to launch with mid-range features.
The list of smartphones expected to launch in August 2021 also includes devices from Nokia. Additionally, the Motorola Edge 20 series with the Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, and the Edge S smartphones. The Realme GT Neo, Blackberry 5G Phone, Google Pixel 5A, and the Micromax In 2C are also said to debut in August.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Rumored Key Specs
- 7.6 inches Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Android 11, One UI 3.5
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM
- 256GB UFS 3.1
- 5G Support
- S Pen support
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Wi-Fi 6
- No IP68 Rating
- One UI 3.1.1 with Android 11
- Li-Po 4400 mAh, non-removable Battery
iQOO Z1x 5G
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.57 Inch FHD+ LCD 120Hz Refresh Rate Display
- 2.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+2MP+2MP Triple Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 5000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Z FLIP 3
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.7-inch 120Hz display with slimmer bezels
- 1.83-inch external display
- Snapdragon 888
- Gorilla Glass Victus back
- 128GB or 256GB storage
- Stereo speakers
- 25W fast charging
- Android 11
- Possibly One UI 3.1
- 3300 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.41 inches Super AMOLED Display
- Android 11, One UI 3.1
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 12 MP + 8MP + 12Mp Rear Camera
- Li-Ion 4500 mAh, non-removable Battery
Nokia 6310 2021
Rumored Key Specs
- 2.8 inches screen
- 16MB 8MB RAM
- Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
- Li-Ion 1150 mAh, removable Battery
Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display, HDR10+, 10-bit colour, DCI-P3 colour space
- Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP (China) / 32MP (Global) front camera
- In-display fingerprint scanner
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Motorola Edge 20
- 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
- Android 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Motorola Edge 20 Lite
- 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 90Hz display
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
