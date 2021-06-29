ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In July 2021

    By
    |

    Top smartphone brands in India are currently on a launching spree, especially when comes to new smartphones. Companies like Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung have been launching phones more frequently than ever. We have now come up with a list of upcoming smartphones, expected to launch in July 2021.

     

    Smartphones Expected To Launch In July 2021

    We expect to see a lot of affordable and mid-range smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, while Motorola is also expected to launch some new devices like the Motorola Edge S with top-of-the-line specifications. Here are all the smartphones that are speculated to launch in July 2021.

    Tecno Spark Go 2021 (Expected July 1st launch In India)

    Tecno Spark Go 2021 (Expected July 1st launch In India)

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch HD+ screen
    • 13MP + AI dual rear cameras
    • 8MP front camera
    • 5000mAh battery
    Realme GT Master Edition ((Expected To Launch On July 4th launch In India)
     

    Realme GT Master Edition ((Expected To Launch On July 4th launch In India)

    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (Typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi K40 (Expected To Launch On July 22nd launch In India )

    Xiaomi Redmi K40 (Expected To Launch On July 22nd launch In India )

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
    • Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,065mAh (Typical) battery
    OnePlus Nord 2 (Expected To Launch On July 21st launch In India)

    OnePlus Nord 2 (Expected To Launch On July 21st launch In India)

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 4500mAh Battery
    Realme 9 Pro (Expected To Launch On July 22nd launch In India)

    Realme 9 Pro (Expected To Launch On July 22nd launch In India)

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.5 inches Super AMOLED display
    • 108MP main camera on the rear surface
    • Dual selfie shooters on the front
    • 8GB RAM
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset
    • 128GB internal storage
    • 6000mAh battery with Fast Charging technology
    Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (Expected To Launch On July 26th launch In India)

    Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (Expected To Launch On July 26th launch In India)

    Key Specs

    • 6.81 Inch QHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
    • Snapdragon 888 5nm Processor
    • 8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 50MP + 13MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • 5G SA/NSA
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 6
    • Bluetooth 5.1
    • NFC
    • USB Type-C
    • 5000mAh Battery
    Realme GT Neo (Expected To Launch On July 11th launch In India)

    Realme GT Neo (Expected To Launch On July 11th launch In India)

    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (Typical) battery
    Motorola Edge S (Expected To Launch On July 14th launch In India)

    Motorola Edge S (Expected To Launch On July 14th launch In India)

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2520× 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • Android 11
    • 64MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera, 8MP 100° ultra-wide camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typical) battery
    Redmi 10/Redmi 10A/Redmi 10 Pro/Redmi 10 Prime

    Redmi 10/Redmi 10A/Redmi 10 Pro/Redmi 10 Prime

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.52 inches IPS LCD Display
    • 13MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 3GB RAM and MediaTek Helio G35 chipset
    • A 5100mAh battery
    Vivo V21 Pro

    Vivo V21 Pro

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch IPS LCD screen
    • Octa-core Kryo 475 processor
    • 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 44MP + 8MP Front Camera
    • 4,300mAh Li-ion type cell powers
    Poco X3 GT (Expected July 31st launch In India )

    Poco X3 GT (Expected July 31st launch In India )

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.67 inches Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa-core processor
    • Android 11, MIUI 12.5
    • 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery
    Poco F3 GT (Expected July 31st launch In India)

    Poco F3 GT (Expected July 31st launch In India)

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.67 inches Display
    • Android 11, MIUI 12.5
    • Octa-core CPU
    • 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
    • 16 MP Front Camera
    • Li-Po 5065 mAh, non-removable Battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X