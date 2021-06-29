List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In July 2021 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Top smartphone brands in India are currently on a launching spree, especially when comes to new smartphones. Companies like Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung have been launching phones more frequently than ever. We have now come up with a list of upcoming smartphones, expected to launch in July 2021.

We expect to see a lot of affordable and mid-range smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, while Motorola is also expected to launch some new devices like the Motorola Edge S with top-of-the-line specifications. Here are all the smartphones that are speculated to launch in July 2021. Tecno Spark Go 2021 (Expected July 1st launch In India) Rumored Key Specs 6.52-inch HD+ screen

13MP + AI dual rear cameras

8MP front camera

5000mAh battery Realme GT Master Edition ((Expected To Launch On July 4th launch In India) Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi K40 (Expected To Launch On July 22nd launch In India ) Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,065mAh (Typical) battery OnePlus Nord 2 (Expected To Launch On July 21st launch In India) Rumored Key Specs 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

4500mAh Battery Realme 9 Pro (Expected To Launch On July 22nd launch In India) Rumored Key Specs 6.5 inches Super AMOLED display

108MP main camera on the rear surface

Dual selfie shooters on the front

8GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset

128GB internal storage

6000mAh battery with Fast Charging technology Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (Expected To Launch On July 26th launch In India) Key Specs 6.81 Inch QHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

Snapdragon 888 5nm Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

50MP + 13MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

USB Type-C

5000mAh Battery Realme GT Neo (Expected To Launch On July 11th launch In India) Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) battery Motorola Edge S (Expected To Launch On July 14th launch In India) Key Specs 6.7-inch (2520× 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 11

64MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera, 8MP 100° ultra-wide camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery Redmi 10/Redmi 10A/Redmi 10 Pro/Redmi 10 Prime Rumored Key Specs 6.52 inches IPS LCD Display

13MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

3GB RAM and MediaTek Helio G35 chipset

A 5100mAh battery Vivo V21 Pro Rumored Key Specs 6.44-inch IPS LCD screen

Octa-core Kryo 475 processor

64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

44MP + 8MP Front Camera

4,300mAh Li-ion type cell powers Poco X3 GT (Expected July 31st launch In India ) Rumored Key Specs 6.67 inches Super AMOLED screen

Octa-core processor

Android 11, MIUI 12.5

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery Poco F3 GT (Expected July 31st launch In India) Rumored Key Specs 6.67 inches Display

Android 11, MIUI 12.5

Octa-core CPU

128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 5065 mAh, non-removable Battery

Best Mobiles in India