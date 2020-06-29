Just In
List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In July 2020 In India
Smartphone business is getting back to usual. This comes following months of halt in production and services due to the pandemic situation caused by cornavirus outbreak. Multiple brands took the online route to launch their pending products and resume sales and services all across the globe.
With the industry bouncing back, the rumor mill has also started getting flooded with leaks and rumors surrounding the upcoming launches. We are expecting a whole lot of smartphones to see the light of day. Amongst the expected launches are the OnePlus 8 Lite and the OnePlus Nord.
The latter is said to be an affordable offering by OnePlus and is consistently visiting the rumor mill. This article is a compilation of smartphones that we can expect to hit the stores in the coming days.
OnePlus 8 Lite
Rumoured Key Specs
- a 6.4-inch AMOLED display
- powered by an octa-core processor and runs on Qualcomm snapdragon 730G chipset
- 6GB RAM
- Android 9.0 (pie)
- rear of 48MP and 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- a powerful non-removable 4000 mAh battery
OnePlus Z
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 765 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera + 16MP ultra-wide camera + 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh battery
OnePlus Nord
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.55 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10, OxygenOS 10.0
- Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
- 128GB Internal Storage
- 6GB RAM
- 64 MP + 16 MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32 MP + 8 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4300 mAh battery
Redmi 9A
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh battery
Honor 9A
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 10 with Magic UI 3.0.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (Minimum) battery
