List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In July 2020 In India

With the industry bouncing back, the rumor mill has also started getting flooded with leaks and rumors surrounding the upcoming launches. We are expecting a whole lot of smartphones to see the light of day. Amongst the expected launches are the OnePlus 8 Lite and the OnePlus Nord.

The latter is said to be an affordable offering by OnePlus and is consistently visiting the rumor mill. This article is a compilation of smartphones that we can expect to hit the stores in the coming days.

OnePlus 8 Lite

Rumoured Key Specs

a 6.4-inch AMOLED display

powered by an octa-core processor and runs on Qualcomm snapdragon 730G chipset

6GB RAM

Android 9.0 (pie)

rear of 48MP and 5MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

a powerful non-removable 4000 mAh battery

OnePlus Z

Rumoured Key Specs

6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera + 16MP ultra-wide camera + 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh battery

OnePlus Nord

Rumored Key Specs

6.55 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 10, OxygenOS 10.0

Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)

128GB Internal Storage

6GB RAM

64 MP + 16 MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32 MP + 8 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4300 mAh battery

Redmi 9A

Rumored Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh battery

Honor 9A

Key Specs