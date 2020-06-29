ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In July 2020 In India

    By
    |

    Smartphone business is getting back to usual. This comes following months of halt in production and services due to the pandemic situation caused by cornavirus outbreak. Multiple brands took the online route to launch their pending products and resume sales and services all across the globe.

    List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In July 2020 In India
     

    With the industry bouncing back, the rumor mill has also started getting flooded with leaks and rumors surrounding the upcoming launches. We are expecting a whole lot of smartphones to see the light of day. Amongst the expected launches are the OnePlus 8 Lite and the OnePlus Nord.

    The latter is said to be an affordable offering by OnePlus and is consistently visiting the rumor mill. This article is a compilation of smartphones that we can expect to hit the stores in the coming days.

    OnePlus 8 Lite

    OnePlus 8 Lite

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • a 6.4-inch AMOLED display
    • powered by an octa-core processor and runs on Qualcomm snapdragon 730G chipset
    • 6GB RAM
    • Android 9.0 (pie)
    • rear of 48MP and 5MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • a powerful non-removable 4000 mAh battery
    OnePlus Z

    OnePlus Z

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 765 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP rear camera + 16MP ultra-wide camera + 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4300mAh battery
    OnePlus Nord
     

    OnePlus Nord

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.55 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 10, OxygenOS 10.0
    • Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
    • 128GB Internal Storage
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64 MP + 16 MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32 MP + 8 MP Front Camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 4300 mAh battery
    Redmi 9A

    Redmi 9A

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5020mAh battery
    Honor 9A

    Honor 9A

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 10 with Magic UI 3.0.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (Minimum) battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 9:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X