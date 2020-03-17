ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    List Of Smartphones Priced Above Rs. 1 Lakh Available In India

    By
    |

    Most of the modern smartphones that cost as much as Rs. 10,000 offers a wide range of features nowadays. From quad-camera setup to FHD resolution screen, high-end processor and more. One might now ask why one should spend a lot of money on a smartphone instead of getting a basic model? There are several reasons for the same. Compared to a regular smartphone, a luxury or a high-end smartphone that costs over a lakh rupee comes with a plethora of features that an entry-level smartphone cannot match.

    High-end smartphones that cost over Rs. 1 lakh
     

    These devices will be meticulously crafted and they can last longer and offers a sense of premiumness when you hold one on your hand.

    Here are some of the high-end smartphones that cost over Rs. 1 lakh that you can buy in India.
    The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB is the first product in our list that costs over Rs. 1,00,000 in India and offers a monstrous specs sheet.

    It is the most powerful iPhone that Apple has ever made and can last up to the next few years without any issue as it comes with 512GB storage.

    Similarly, one can also consider the iPhone 11 Pro 512GB, which offers the exact same specifications as of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and comes with a slightly smaller form factor.

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is one of a kind smartphone with a foldable display, which cost well over Rs. 1,00,000 India is also an excellent premium smartphone.

    One can also consider devices like the Motorola Razr 2019, Galaxy S10 Plus with 1TB storage or the iPhone XS Max 512GB for those who want a phone that costs more than Rs. 1,00,000 in India.

    Here is the complete list of smartphones that costs well over a lakh in our country.

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB

    MRP: Rs. 1,31,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Apple iPhone 11 Pro 512GB

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro 512GB

    MRP: Rs. 131,900
    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Motorola Razr 2019
     

    Motorola Razr 2019

    MRP: Rs. 1,24,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.2 inch Display
    • 6 GB RAM
    • 128 GB ROM
    • 16MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • SDM710 Processor
    • Interactive Quick View Display
    • Flippable and Pocket-Ready Design
    • 2510 mAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (Ceramic White, 1 TB) (12 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (Ceramic White, 1 TB) (12 GB RAM)

    MRP: Rs. 1,17,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
    • 4100 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

    MRP: Rs. 1,09,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2636 x 1080 pixels) 21.5:9 Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus
    • 8GB RAM with 256GB storage
    • 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front camera
    • 3300mAh battery
    Apple iPhone XS Max 512GB

    Apple iPhone XS Max 512GB

    MRP: Rs. 1,31,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
    • Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
    • 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X