List Of Smartphones Priced Above Rs. 1 Lakh Available In India

These devices will be meticulously crafted and they can last longer and offers a sense of premiumness when you hold one on your hand.

Here are some of the high-end smartphones that cost over Rs. 1 lakh that you can buy in India.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB is the first product in our list that costs over Rs. 1,00,000 in India and offers a monstrous specs sheet.

It is the most powerful iPhone that Apple has ever made and can last up to the next few years without any issue as it comes with 512GB storage.

Similarly, one can also consider the iPhone 11 Pro 512GB, which offers the exact same specifications as of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and comes with a slightly smaller form factor.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is one of a kind smartphone with a foldable display, which cost well over Rs. 1,00,000 India is also an excellent premium smartphone.

One can also consider devices like the Motorola Razr 2019, Galaxy S10 Plus with 1TB storage or the iPhone XS Max 512GB for those who want a phone that costs more than Rs. 1,00,000 in India.

Here is the complete list of smartphones that costs well over a lakh in our country.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB

MRP: Rs. 1,31,900

Key Specs

6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 512GB

MRP: Rs. 131,900

Key Specs

5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Motorola Razr 2019

MRP: Rs. 1,24,999

Key Specs



6.2 inch Display

6 GB RAM

128 GB ROM

16MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

SDM710 Processor

Interactive Quick View Display

Flippable and Pocket-Ready Design

2510 mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (Ceramic White, 1 TB) (12 GB RAM)

MRP: Rs. 1,17,999

Key Specs



6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

4100 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

MRP: Rs. 1,09,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2636 x 1080 pixels) 21.5:9 Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus

8GB RAM with 256GB storage

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP Front camera

3300mAh battery

Apple iPhone XS Max 512GB

MRP: Rs. 1,31,900

Key Specs

