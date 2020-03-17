Just In
List Of Smartphones Priced Above Rs. 1 Lakh Available In India
Most of the modern smartphones that cost as much as Rs. 10,000 offers a wide range of features nowadays. From quad-camera setup to FHD resolution screen, high-end processor and more. One might now ask why one should spend a lot of money on a smartphone instead of getting a basic model? There are several reasons for the same. Compared to a regular smartphone, a luxury or a high-end smartphone that costs over a lakh rupee comes with a plethora of features that an entry-level smartphone cannot match.
These devices will be meticulously crafted and they can last longer and offers a sense of premiumness when you hold one on your hand.
Here are some of the high-end smartphones that cost over Rs. 1 lakh that you can buy in India.
The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB is the first product in our list that costs over Rs. 1,00,000 in India and offers a monstrous specs sheet.
It is the most powerful iPhone that Apple has ever made and can last up to the next few years without any issue as it comes with 512GB storage.
Similarly, one can also consider the iPhone 11 Pro 512GB, which offers the exact same specifications as of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and comes with a slightly smaller form factor.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is one of a kind smartphone with a foldable display, which cost well over Rs. 1,00,000 India is also an excellent premium smartphone.
One can also consider devices like the Motorola Razr 2019, Galaxy S10 Plus with 1TB storage or the iPhone XS Max 512GB for those who want a phone that costs more than Rs. 1,00,000 in India.
Here is the complete list of smartphones that costs well over a lakh in our country.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB
MRP: Rs. 1,31,900
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Apple iPhone 11 Pro 512GB
MRP: Rs. 131,900
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Motorola Razr 2019
MRP: Rs. 1,24,999
Key Specs
- 6.2 inch Display
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB ROM
- 16MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- SDM710 Processor
- Interactive Quick View Display
- Flippable and Pocket-Ready Design
- 2510 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (Ceramic White, 1 TB) (12 GB RAM)
MRP: Rs. 1,17,999
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- 4100 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
MRP: Rs. 1,09,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2636 x 1080 pixels) 21.5:9 Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus
- 8GB RAM with 256GB storage
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP Front camera
- 3300mAh battery
Apple iPhone XS Max 512GB
MRP: Rs. 1,31,900
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
