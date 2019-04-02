List of smartphones to be launched in April 2019 Features oi-Harish Kumar

The ongoing month of April looks quite promising as in this month users can get to see some newly launched smartphones. These new devices look superior to their predecessors in terms of a new and advanced set of features. Check out the listing of these new phones mentioned at the bottom.

The Realme 3 Pro from our list sport a Sony IMX 586 sensor along with a water drop notch display and Color OS 6 based on Android Pie. The Redmi 7 is another handset which sports an HD+ display running on Snapdragon 632 chip and MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. It has a rear dual camera setup, fingerprint sensor, 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging and a gradient finish.

The Huawei P30 Pro, another masterpiece- has a "SuperSensing" 40MP Leica triple camera setup- 8MP telephoto, 16MP ultra-wide and 40MP wide-angle lens. There are a few more smartphones which also have a lot of newer functions to offer. Some of the known handsets in the list are OPPO Reno, Xiaomi Mi A3, Redmi Y3, Samsung Galaxy A40, etc.

Realme 3 Pro Key Specs 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery Redmi 7 Key Specs 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Splash resistant (P2i nano coating)

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Huawei P30 Key Specs 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 color gamut

Huawei Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera and 16MP and 8MP rear camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3650mAh (typical) battery Huawei P30 Pro Key Specs 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery with HUAWEI SuperCharge fast charging Samsung Galaxy A90 Key Specs a 6.41-inch display having a full bezel-less finish and a small front camera sensor

octa-core processor

a 6GB RAM

rear cameras having 32MP + 5MP +10MP

inbuilt storage of 64GB

a 3,700mAh Li-Polymer battery Nokia 9 Pureview Key Specs 5.99" 2K POLED Display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM

128GB On-Board Storage

12MP Penta Camera Setup

20MP Front Facing Camera

Qi Wireless Charging

3 Microphones

Single Speaker With Smart Amp

3260 MAh Battery OPPO Reno Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

8GB RAM with 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3680mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging Xiaomi Mi A3 Key Specs

6.2 inch-inch IPS LCD Display

Snapdragon 675

4GB/6GB/8GB 1866MHz LPDDR4x

12 MP + 12 MP rear camera

20 MP Front Camera

3300 mAh Battery Redmi Y3 Key Specs 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display

1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED flash

2MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2280mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A40 Key Specs

5.9-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3100mAh battery Meizu 16s Key Specs

6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.1 (Oreo); Flyme UI

Qualcomm SDM8150 Snapdragon 8150

128/256 GB, 8 GB RAM

12MP + 20MP rear camera

20MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion battery Samsung Galaxy A80 Key Specs

6.8 inches AMOLED FHD+ Display

Android 9 Pie

2.7 Octa Crore Processor

Qualcomm's snapdragon 845 SoC Chipset

6GB/8GB RAM

64GB/128GB internal memory

512GB expandable memory

48MP + 16MP + 5 MP Rear camera

32MP front camera

4,500 mAh battery Motorola One Vision Key Specs 6.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One

Octa-core

48 + 5 MP rear camera

12 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery