List of smartphones to be launched in April 2019
The ongoing month of April looks quite promising as in this month users can get to see some newly launched smartphones. These new devices look superior to their predecessors in terms of a new and advanced set of features. Check out the listing of these new phones mentioned at the bottom.
The Realme 3 Pro from our list sport a Sony IMX 586 sensor along with a water drop notch display and Color OS 6 based on Android Pie. The Redmi 7 is another handset which sports an HD+ display running on Snapdragon 632 chip and MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. It has a rear dual camera setup, fingerprint sensor, 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging and a gradient finish.
The Huawei P30 Pro, another masterpiece- has a "SuperSensing" 40MP Leica triple camera setup- 8MP telephoto, 16MP ultra-wide and 40MP wide-angle lens. There are a few more smartphones which also have a lot of newer functions to offer. Some of the known handsets in the list are OPPO Reno, Xiaomi Mi A3, Redmi Y3, Samsung Galaxy A40, etc.
Realme 3 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Redmi 7
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Splash resistant (P2i nano coating)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei P30
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 color gamut
- Huawei Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera and 16MP and 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3650mAh (typical) battery
Huawei P30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery with HUAWEI SuperCharge fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A90
Key Specs
- a 6.41-inch display having a full bezel-less finish and a small front camera sensor
- octa-core processor
- a 6GB RAM
- rear cameras having 32MP + 5MP +10MP
- inbuilt storage of 64GB
- a 3,700mAh Li-Polymer battery
Nokia 9 Pureview
Key Specs
- 5.99" 2K POLED Display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB On-Board Storage
- 12MP Penta Camera Setup
- 20MP Front Facing Camera
- Qi Wireless Charging
- 3 Microphones
- Single Speaker With Smart Amp
- 3260 MAh Battery
OPPO Reno
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- 8GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3680mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Xiaomi Mi A3
Key Specs
- 6.2 inch-inch IPS LCD Display
- Snapdragon 675
- 4GB/6GB/8GB 1866MHz LPDDR4x
- 12 MP + 12 MP rear camera
- 20 MP Front Camera
- 3300 mAh Battery
Redmi Y3
Key Specs
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
- 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2280mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A40
Key Specs
- 5.9-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3100mAh battery
Meizu 16s
Key Specs
- 6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.1 (Oreo); Flyme UI
- Qualcomm SDM8150 Snapdragon 8150
- 128/256 GB, 8 GB RAM
- 12MP + 20MP rear camera
- 20MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion battery
Samsung Galaxy A80
Key Specs
- 6.8 inches AMOLED FHD+ Display
- Android 9 Pie
- 2.7 Octa Crore Processor
- Qualcomm's snapdragon 845 SoC Chipset
- 6GB/8GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB internal memory
- 512GB expandable memory
- 48MP + 16MP + 5 MP Rear camera
- 32MP front camera
- 4,500 mAh battery
Motorola One Vision
Key Specs
- 6.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
- Octa-core
- 48 + 5 MP rear camera
- 12 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery