List Of Smartphones That Will Be On Sale This Week

Realme 6

The Realme 6 will be on sale, which is presently the most affordable smartphone in the country with a 90Hz display.

Besides, the device does offer an interesting set of features and specifications, including a good mid-tier gaming chipset -- the MediaTek Helio G90T, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 30W fast charger.

Lastly, the phone runs on the latest Android 10 OS.

Realme 6 Pro

The Realme 6 Pro is a slightly powerful version of the Realme 6 with a different chipset. The Realme 6 Pro will also be on sale this week and the device offers features like support for NaViC, dual punch-hole display, and a 30W fast charging support.

Poco X2

The Poco X2 will also be in sale, which is again, a mid-tier smartphone flaunting a 120Hz display and is also the most affordable smartphone that uses a 64MP primary camera from Sony with three additional sensors.

Infinix S5 Pro

The Infinix S5 Pro will also be on sale, which is currently the most affordable smartphone in the country with a pop-up selfie camera.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be on sale for the first time, which is the latest Redmi Note series smartphone with a quad-camera setup and a massive 5,020 mAh battery powered by 18W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a flagship smartphone that offers features like an 108MP camera, high-end Exynos 990 processor will be on sale this week as well.