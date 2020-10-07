List of Smartphones To Launch In India October 2020

The list also includes the OnePlus 8T, Vivo V20, Samsung Galaxy F41, and also the Google Pixel 4A. Here's the complete list of smartphones launching in India in October.

Realme 7i Launch On October 7

Realme has made a mark in the mid-range and budget series. The Realme 7i is set to add to the list of budget smartphones in the country. The new Realme 7i will be launching on October 7 and features the Snapdragon 662 processor with 8GB RAM, ideal to handle gaming titles.

Mi 10T Series 5G Launch On October 15

The Xiaomi Mi 10 series has been sweeping headlines for a while now. The Mi 10T 5G will launch on October 15 in India. The upcoming Mi 10T claims to be one of the cheapest 5G smartphones in the market with an efficient processor.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Launch On October 8

Adding to the list of smartphones launching in October is the new Samsung Galaxy F series. The new Samsung Galaxy F41 is scheduled to launch on October 8 in India. Samsung has teased the new Galaxy F41 to sport a large 6,000 mAh battery and the hashtag #FullOn.

Google Pixel 4A Launch On October 9

Google Pixel 4A is another smartphone launching in India soon. The new premium mid-range smartphone from Google is scheduled to debut on October 9 in the country. It features a highly powerful 12MP camera that can take some stunning photos.

Vivo V20 Launch On October 13

The Vivo V20 is another smartphone launching on October 13 in India. The Vivo V20 is dubbed to offer some unique camera features with its 44MP Eye Autofocus feature. The phone has already been announced globally and will launch in India in a few days.

OnePlus 8T 5G Launch On October 14

Lastly, one of the most anticipated smartphones is the OnePlus 8T. The company will be skipping the Pro variant this year and give us only the OnePlus 8T with 5G support. The phone will launch on October 14 and will open for pre-orders shortly.