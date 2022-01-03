Just In
List of the Best Folding Phones Reviled In 2021 Year
2021 has come to an end, giving us several advanced gadgets with it. The upcoming 2022 has also promised to unveil several new smartphones with unique designs and features. At the same time, we have made a list of some of the best folding phones in India. These include top offerings from brands like Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, Xiaomi, and so on. Here's everything you need to know about the best folding phones of 2021.
Starting with Samsung, the list of best folding phones includes two devices from the popular South Korean brand. These are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. Samsung has given the market two designs with a folding mechanism, which includes a flip design as well as an inward fold design.
Joining the list of best folding phones is the newly launched Oppo Find N foldable smartphone. As a relatively new foldable phone of 2021, the new Oppo Find N includes some of the best and latest features of the market.
Plus, the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold is the latest addition to the list of best folding phones of 2021. The unique design and upgraded specs on the Mi MIX Fold have made it popular in the Chinese market. Not to miss the Microsoft Surface Duo and the Huawei Mate X2 as part of the best folding phones of 2021.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
Price: Rs. 149,990
Key Specs
- 7.6-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- 6.2-inch (2268 x 832 pixels) 24.5:9) HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP+ 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP cover front-facing camera
- 4MP Under display camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Sub6 / mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,400 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
Price: Rs. 84,999
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- WiFi 6
- NFC
- Bluetooth 5.1
- 5G SA/NSA
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
- 3,300 mAh Battery
Oppo Find N Phone Launched Globally
- 7.1-inch (1792 × 1920 pixels) WUSXGA 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate screen
- 5.49-inch (1972 × 988 pixels) FHD+ 60Hz refresh rateQualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 12
- 50MP + 16MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 32MP with f/2.4 aperture, Sony IMX615 sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold Phone Launched Globally
- 8.01-inch (2480 x 1860 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED HDR10 + display
- 6.5-inch (2520 x 840 pixels) AMOLED external display with 900 nits (peak) brightness, 650 nits (HBM), Dolby Vision
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 12GB LPPDDR5 3200MHz RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, 12GB / 16GB LPPDDR5 3200MHz RAM with 512GB (Ultra) UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11
- 108MP + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,020 mAh Battery
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Phone Launched Globally
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (1344 x 1892 pixels) AMOLED 13:9 single PixelSense Display, 401 PPI, 8.3-inch (2688×1892 pixels) AMOLED 13:9 Display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal storage
- Android 11
- One eSIM and one Nano SIM
- Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor
- 12MP + 16MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G LTE
- 4,449 mAh (typical) / 4,340 mAh (minimum) dual battery
Huawei Mate X2 Phone Launched Globally
- 6.45-inch (2700 x 1160 pixels) flexible OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate outer display, 8-inch (2480 x 2200 pixels) OLED 8:7.1 display
- HUAWEI Kirin 9000 5G with processor with ARM Mali-G78 MP24 GPU,Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB / 512GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 10 with EMUI 11, HMS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
- 50MP + 16MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (2250mAh x 2 ) battery
