List of Huawei smartphones launched in 2017

Huawei has been quite busy this year with its offerings. The launch spree of the company started at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 with the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus. The launches have been going on until recently when the company unveiled the Honor 7X and View 10.
The Chinese company announced the Kirin 970 chipset with AI capabilities and introduced the full-screen design with 18:9 aspect ratio screen within a budget.
The next revolution made by the company is the launch of the flagship Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, and Mate 10 Porsche Design in China in October. These smartphones also used the AI powered Kirin chipset.
Talking about the Huawei's sub-brand Honor, the company announced several phones under the same as well. Earlier this month, the company hosted a global launch event in London to unveil the Honor 7X and the Honor View 10 aka Honor V10.
While the Honor 7X has been launched in India already, the Honor V10 is expected to be launched in the country on January 8.
Huawei Honor 7x
Key Features
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display, 70000:1 (Typical) Contrast ratio, 112% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica Summilux-H lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei Mate 10 Lite
- 5.2 Inch FHD Touchscreen Display
- 2.1GHz Octa-Core Kirin 658 16nm Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 12MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Hybrid SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1
- Fingerprint
- USB Type-C
- 3000 MAh Battery
Huawei P10
- 5.1 Inch FHD Touchscreen Display
- 2.4 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 960 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 20MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Hybrid SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint
- USB Type-C
- 3200 MAh Battery
Huawei P10 Lite
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.1GHz Octa-Core Kirin 658 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei Nova 2s
- 6-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 LCD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 85% NTSC color gamut,
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras with f/1.8 aperture
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera, LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Huawei Mate 10
- 5.9-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD RGBW 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 Contrast ratio, 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica Summilux-H lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei Honor View 10
- 5.99 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 Processor + i7 Co-Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- 16MP + 20MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Facing Camera
- Hybrid SIM
- NFC
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- USB Type-C
- 3750mAh Battery
Huawei Enjoy 7S
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei nova 2
- 5 Inch FHD IPS Display With 443 PPI
- 2.36GHz Octa-Core Kirin 659 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 12 MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 20 MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM (Nano+Nano/MicroSD)
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 2950 MAh Battery
Huawei Y5 (2017)
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD display
- 1.4 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor with with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Huawei P8 Lite (2017)
- 5.2-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 4GB RAM with 32GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Huawei Honor 9
- 5.15 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 2.4GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 20 MP + 12MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8 MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM (Nano+Nano/MicroSD)
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3200 MAh Battery
Huawei Y7 Prime
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei P10 Plus
- 5.5 Inch QHD Touchscreen Display
- 2.4 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 960 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 20MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Hybrid SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint
- USB Type-C
- 3750 MAh Battery
Huawei Nova 2 plus
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display With 400 PPI
- 2.36GHz Octa-Core Kirin 659 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 12 MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 20 MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM (Nano+Nano/MicroSD)
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3340 MAh Battery
Huawei Y3 2017
- a 5.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels
- Quad Core 1.1 GHz Cortex A53, MediaTek MT6737M that is coupled with Mali T720 GPU
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB Storage default memory capacity
- expanded up to another up to 32 GB with the help of a microSD Card
- 8 MP, f/2.0, autofocus, LED flash
- 2 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2200 mAh battery
Huawei Honor 8 PRO
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Huawei Y7
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor (4 x Cortex A53 1.4GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.1GHz) with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS / GLONASS
- 4000mAh battery (typical)
Huawei Y6 (2017)
- 5.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Mediatek MT6737T chipset
- Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53
- Mali-T720MP2
- 13 MP, autofocus, dual-LED flash
- 5 MP, LED flash
- Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Huawei P9 lite mini
- 5.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425
- Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53
- 16 GB of internal memory
- 2 GB RAM
- 13 MP rear camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3020 mAh battery
Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display, 70000:1 (Typical) Contrast ratio, 112% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei Honor 6C Pro
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery