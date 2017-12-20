List of Huawei smartphones launched in 2017

Huawei has been quite busy this year with its offerings. The launch spree of the company started at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 with the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus. The launches have been going on until recently when the company unveiled the Honor 7X and View 10.

The Chinese company announced the Kirin 970 chipset with AI capabilities and introduced the full-screen design with 18:9 aspect ratio screen within a budget.

The next revolution made by the company is the launch of the flagship Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, and Mate 10 Porsche Design in China in October. These smartphones also used the AI powered Kirin chipset.

SEE ALSO: List of Nokia smartphones launched in 2017 which put the company in game once again

Talking about the Huawei's sub-brand Honor, the company announced several phones under the same as well. Earlier this month, the company hosted a global launch event in London to unveil the Honor 7X and the Honor View 10 aka Honor V10.

While the Honor 7X has been launched in India already, the Honor V10 is expected to be launched in the country on January 8.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Huawei Honor 7x Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Key Features

5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Huawei Mate 10 Pro Key Features

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display, 70000:1 (Typical) Contrast ratio, 112% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica Summilux-H lenses

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Huawei Mate 10 Lite Key Features

5.2 Inch FHD Touchscreen Display

2.1GHz Octa-Core Kirin 658 16nm Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

12MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8 MP Front Camera

Hybrid SIM

4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1

Fingerprint

USB Type-C

3000 MAh Battery Huawei P10 Key Features

5.1 Inch FHD Touchscreen Display

2.4 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 960 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

20MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8 MP Front Camera

Hybrid SIM

4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint

USB Type-C

3200 MAh Battery Huawei P10 Lite Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2.1GHz Octa-Core Kirin 658 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3000mAh battery with fast charging Huawei Nova 2s Key Features

6-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 LCD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 85% NTSC color gamut,

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

4GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras with f/1.8 aperture

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera, LED flash

4G LTE

3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Huawei Mate 10 Key Features

5.9-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD RGBW 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 Contrast ratio, 96% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica Summilux-H lenses

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Huawei Honor View 10 Key Features

5.99 Inch FHD+ IPS Display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 Processor + i7 Co-Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

16MP + 20MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Facing Camera

Hybrid SIM

NFC

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

USB Type-C

3750mAh Battery Huawei Enjoy 7S Key Features

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Huawei nova 2 Key Features

5 Inch FHD IPS Display With 443 PPI

2.36GHz Octa-Core Kirin 659 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

12 MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

20 MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM (Nano+Nano/MicroSD)

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

2950 MAh Battery Huawei Y5 (2017) Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD display

1.4 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor with with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

Dual SIM

8MP auto focus rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh battery Huawei P8 Lite (2017) Key Features

5.2-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2

4GB RAM with 32GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3000mAh built-in battery Huawei Honor 9 Key Features

5.15 Inch FHD IPS Display

2.4GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

20 MP + 12MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8 MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM (Nano+Nano/MicroSD)

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

3200 MAh Battery Huawei Y7 Prime Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) battery Huawei P10 Plus Key Features

5.5 Inch QHD Touchscreen Display

2.4 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 960 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

20MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8 MP Front Camera

Hybrid SIM

4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint

USB Type-C

3750 MAh Battery Huawei Nova 2 plus Key Features

5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display With 400 PPI

2.36GHz Octa-Core Kirin 659 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

12 MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

20 MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM (Nano+Nano/MicroSD)

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

3340 MAh Battery Huawei Y3 2017 Key Features

a 5.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels

Quad Core 1.1 GHz Cortex A53, MediaTek MT6737M that is coupled with Mali T720 GPU

1 GB RAM

8 GB Storage default memory capacity

expanded up to another up to 32 GB with the help of a microSD Card

8 MP, f/2.0, autofocus, LED flash

2 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 2200 mAh battery Huawei Honor 8 PRO Buy At Price of Rs 25,999

Key Features

5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G LTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Huawei Y7 Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor (4 x Cortex A53 1.4GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.1GHz) with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS / GLONASS

4000mAh battery (typical) Huawei Y6 (2017) Key Features

5.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Mediatek MT6737T chipset

Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53

Mali-T720MP2

13 MP, autofocus, dual-LED flash

5 MP, LED flash

Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery Huawei P9 lite mini Key Features

5.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425

Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53

16 GB of internal memory

2 GB RAM

13 MP rear camera

5 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3020 mAh battery Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design Key Features

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display, 70000:1 (Typical) Contrast ratio, 112% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 256GB storage

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Huawei Honor 6C Pro Key Features

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery