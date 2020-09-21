List Of Top-Selling Smartphones That Have Received Price Cuts In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

The month of September seems like the ideal time to purchase your dream smartphone. Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and even OnePlus have started offering some amazing discounts on their popular handsets giving you a chance to grab the phone of your choice at much lower price-point that before. To make things easy for you, we at GizBot have curated a list of 'Top Selling Smartphones' that have received exciting price cuts in India recently.

Please note that the following list features budget, mid-range as well as the most premium smartphones available in the Indian market like the OnePlus 7T Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Vivo V19: Available at starting price of Rs 24,990 (Price cut of up to Rs 4,000) Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

expandable with microSD

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Rear: 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 wide-angle) + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)

Front: 32MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (105° wide-angle f/2.2)

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Available at a starting price of Rs 27,990 (Price cut of up to Rs 3,000) Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with

Octa-Core Dimensity 1000L (MT6885Z) 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB storage

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP macro and 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4025mAh (Typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) battery iQOO 3: Available at a starting price of Rs 34,990 (Discount of Rs 4,000) Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Xensation UP glass protection

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP primary camera + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4440mAh (Typical) battery ​Samsung Galaxy A50s: Available at starting price of Rs 18,599 (Price cut of Rs 6,000) Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A71: Available at Rs 30,999 (Price cut of Rs 2,000) Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP camera + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery OnePlus 7T Pro: Available at Rs 47,999 (Price cut of Rs 7,000) Key Specs

6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4080mAh battery ​Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Available at Rs 1,08,999 (Price cut of Rs 7,000) Key Specs

6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2636 x 1080 pixels) 21.5:9 Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display, external/cover 1.1-inch (300 x 112 pixels) Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB RAM with 256GB storage

One eSIM and one Nano SIM

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz)

3300mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro: Available at Rs. 22,999 (Price cut of Rs 2,000) Key Specs 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A51: Available at starting price of Rs. 23,999 (Price cut Rs. 2,000) Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP camera + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery ​Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Available at starting price of Rs. 37,999 (Price cut of Rs. 1,000) Key Specs 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A21s: Available at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 (Price cut Rs. 2,000) Key Specs 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP (f/2.2) front camera

4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) battery ​Realme 6: Available at starting price of Rs. 13,999 (Price cut Rs. 1,000) Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery Vivo S1 Pro: Available at Rs. 19,990 (Price cut of Rs. 1,000) Key Specs 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio

Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

4500mAh (typical) battery

Best Mobiles in India