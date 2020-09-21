For Quick Alerts
List Of Top-Selling Smartphones That Have Received Price Cuts In India
Features
Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
The month of September seems like the ideal time to purchase your dream smartphone. Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and even OnePlus have started offering some amazing discounts on their popular handsets giving you a chance to grab the phone of your choice at much lower price-point that before. To make things easy for you, we at GizBot have curated a list of 'Top Selling Smartphones' that have received exciting price cuts in India recently.
Please note that the following list features budget, mid-range as well as the most premium smartphones available in the Indian market like the OnePlus 7T Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.
Vivo V19: Available at starting price of Rs 24,990 (Price cut of up to Rs 4,000)
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
- expandable with microSD
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Rear: 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 wide-angle) + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)
- Front: 32MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (105° wide-angle f/2.2)
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Available at a starting price of Rs 27,990 (Price cut of up to Rs 3,000)
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with
- Octa-Core Dimensity 1000L (MT6885Z) 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP macro and 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4025mAh (Typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) battery
iQOO 3: Available at a starting price of Rs 34,990 (Discount of Rs 4,000)
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Xensation UP glass protection
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP primary camera + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4440mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A50s: Available at starting price of Rs 18,599 (Price cut of Rs 6,000)
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A71: Available at Rs 30,999 (Price cut of Rs 2,000)
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP camera + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
OnePlus 7T Pro: Available at Rs 47,999 (Price cut of Rs 7,000)
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4080mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Available at Rs 1,08,999 (Price cut of Rs 7,000)
- 6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2636 x 1080 pixels) 21.5:9 Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display, external/cover 1.1-inch (300 x 112 pixels) Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB RAM with 256GB storage
- One eSIM and one Nano SIM
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz)
- 3300mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro: Available at Rs. 22,999 (Price cut of Rs 2,000)
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A51: Available at starting price of Rs. 23,999 (Price cut Rs. 2,000)
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP camera + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Available at starting price of Rs. 37,999 (Price cut of Rs. 1,000)
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A21s: Available at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 (Price cut Rs. 2,000)
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) battery
Realme 6: Available at starting price of Rs. 13,999 (Price cut Rs. 1,000)
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo S1 Pro: Available at Rs. 19,990 (Price cut of Rs. 1,000)
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Comments