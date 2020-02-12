5G-Ready Smartphones Highly-Anticipated To Launch In India In 2020

We have a few more devices in the list below that will be seen with 5G. Another factor that might cause the sale of these devices to backfoot level is- India is yet to receive the 5G spectrum, and it's likely that by the end of 2020 or at the beginning of 2021, we would expect the country to bear the facility.

OnePlus 8

The next flagship offering from OnePlus is going to be upgraded with those features that have gone missing to its successor. With this phone, the brand is also bringing the 5G network option.

OnePlus 8 Pro

A little higher version of the OnePlus 8, the handset will ship with the fastest-ever Snapdragon 865 SoC and will run Android 10 out-of-the-box. It will be for the first time that the phone will sport wireless charging technology.

Vivo iQOO Pro

The handset from Vivo's iconic feature will be the use of the 5G port. It will be shipped with the 44W fast charging technology, so in just a few mins of charging, your handset will offer 90% power.

Samsung Galaxy S20

The premium handset is likely going to be available in the price range between (Rs 70,000-74,000). It will be sporting a 64MP primary camera lens, 10MP selfie lens, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

The upcoming smartphone with the 5G connection will be shipping with Android 10 based on One UI 2.0. It will be packing a 4,500mAh battery and more new features.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The higher version of the S20 model is not only featuring 5G but also other premium features. The handset could ship with both the 12GB RAM and 16GB RAM options, a 108MP primary camera, and 5,000mAh battery capacity.