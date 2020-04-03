Just In
List Of Upcoming Honor Smartphones To Be Launched In India
India has become one of the major markets where smartphone brands have been focusing for a while. No wonder with one of the largest populations, the manufacturers have a wide range of audiences to target. Specifically, Chinese manufactures have been able to get hold of the major chunk. Credit goes to their pocket-friendly products.
Honor is one such brand that is quite popular in India for its affordable smartphones. Also known as Huawei's sub-brand, the company started its innings with the launch of Honor 9X in the country. The handset debuted with a pop-up selfie camera setup and a 48MP triple-rear camera setup.
We haven't seen any major launch by the company since then. But, if we believe the leaks factory, then a bunch of Honor smartphones is heading to the Indian market. And it seems that the company will be launching multiple devices in its Play series.
Honor is speculated to bring the Honor Play 4T which has been already confirmed to go official on April 8 in China. We currently don't know when this handset will arrive in India, but it is likely to debut alongside the Honor Play 4T PRO. Not just these two, the company is also expected to bring the Honor Play 9A to the Indian market.
This article is a sum-up of all the upcoming smartphones by Honor expected to land in the country in the coming days.
HONOR Play 4T Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass OLED display
- Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm (2x 2.27GHz Cortex-A76 +6 x 1.88GHz Cortex-A55) processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with EMUI 10
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP depth camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
HONOR Play 4T
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (1560×720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 10 with EMUI 10
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 2MP depth camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
HONOR Play 9A
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core (ARM Cortex A53) MediaTek Helio P35 12nm Processor with 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 10 with Magic UI 3.0.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP f/1.8 (primary) + 2MP f/2.4 (depth sensor)
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (Minimum) battery
HONOR 8A Prime
Key Specs
- 6.09-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core (ARM Cortex A53) MediaTek Helio P35 12nm Processor with 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh battery
HONOR 30S
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 820 5G processor with ARM Mali-G57MP6 GPU, 1 x NPU (Neural-network Processing Unit)
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1
- Dual SIM
- 64MP camera + 8MP + 8MP telephoto camera + 2MP 4cm macro camera
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 40W super Fast charging
HONOR View30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.57-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut
- Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- Android 10 with Magic UI 3.0.1, HMS
- Dual SIM
- 40MP RYYB camera + 12MP + 8MP telephoto camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP secondary camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) battery
HONOR 9X Pro
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1, HMS
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
