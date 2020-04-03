List Of Upcoming Honor Smartphones To Be Launched In India

Honor is one such brand that is quite popular in India for its affordable smartphones. Also known as Huawei's sub-brand, the company started its innings with the launch of Honor 9X in the country. The handset debuted with a pop-up selfie camera setup and a 48MP triple-rear camera setup.

We haven't seen any major launch by the company since then. But, if we believe the leaks factory, then a bunch of Honor smartphones is heading to the Indian market. And it seems that the company will be launching multiple devices in its Play series.

Honor is speculated to bring the Honor Play 4T which has been already confirmed to go official on April 8 in China. We currently don't know when this handset will arrive in India, but it is likely to debut alongside the Honor Play 4T PRO. Not just these two, the company is also expected to bring the Honor Play 9A to the Indian market.

This article is a sum-up of all the upcoming smartphones by Honor expected to land in the country in the coming days.

HONOR Play 4T Pro

Rumored Key Specs

6.3-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass OLED display

Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm (2x 2.27GHz Cortex-A76 +6 x 1.88GHz Cortex-A55) processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with EMUI 10

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP depth camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

HONOR Play 4T

Rumored Key Specs

6.39-inch (1560×720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core processor

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 10 with EMUI 10

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera with LED flash, 2MP depth camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

HONOR Play 9A

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 display

2.3GHz Octa-Core (ARM Cortex A53) MediaTek Helio P35 12nm Processor with 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 10 with Magic UI 3.0.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP f/1.8 (primary) + 2MP f/2.4 (depth sensor)

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (Minimum) battery

HONOR 8A Prime

Key Specs

6.09-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

2.3GHz Octa-Core (ARM Cortex A53) MediaTek Helio P35 12nm Processor with 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3020mAh battery

HONOR 30S

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 820 5G processor with ARM Mali-G57MP6 GPU, 1 x NPU (Neural-network Processing Unit)

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1

Dual SIM

64MP camera + 8MP + 8MP telephoto camera + 2MP 4cm macro camera

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 40W super Fast charging

HONOR View30 Pro

Key Specs

6.57-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut

Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 10 with Magic UI 3.0.1, HMS

Dual SIM

40MP RYYB camera + 12MP + 8MP telephoto camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP secondary camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) battery

HONOR 9X Pro

Key Specs