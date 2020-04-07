List Of Highly Anticipated Upcoming Smartphones To Be Unveiled This Month

Most likely, these smartphones will be launched in a closed-door online event that can be watched via a live streaming link. Some of the upcoming smartphones in April 2020 include the Oppo Reno Ace 2, OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, Honor 30 and the 30 Pro, Apple iPhone SE 2020, Huawei Nova 7 series, Meizu 17, Honor Play 4T and the 4T Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10, and the Realme Narzo.

Oppo Reno Ace 2

A couple of speculations have been doing rounds about the upcoming Oppo Reno Ace 2 smartphone. For one, we know that the smartphone will launch on April 13 and will feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The rumor mill also speculates the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 has been one of the much-speculated and much-awaited smartphone series to hit the stores in April 2020. The OnePlus 8 is expected to come with 6.55 inches Capacitive Touchscreen AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to have a large screens size of 6.78-inch with similar display specifications. Both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Honor 30 and 30 Pro

Honor is another popular smartphone brand, expected to launch two new smartphones in April 2020. The Honor 30 and the Honor 30 Pro are expected to debut on April 15 with an Oreo-shaped camera module. Additionally, Honor is expected to launch another smartphone called the Honor 30S, a few speculations reveal.

iPhone SE 2020

The iPhone SE 2020 or also dubbed as the iPhone 9 is one of the upcoming smartphones in April 2020. The iPhone SE 2020 will likely have a design similar to that of the iPhone 8 with a fingerprint sensor and will be skipping the FaceID. The iPhone SE 2 is expected to be a budget-friendly smartphone and will likely be a popular iPhone in countries like India.

Huawei Nova 7 series

Huawei Nova 7 series is one of the upcoming smartphones in April 2020. The Huawei Nove 7 series include the Nova 7 and Nova 7 Pro smartphones. According to a report, both the devices have received 3C certification. Adding on, the Huawei Nova 7 series smartphones will likely feature 40W fast charging support.

Meizu 17

Meizu 17, which is said to run Android 10 out-of-the-box, is another much-awaited smartphone for April 2020. According to the speculations gathered so far, the Meizu 17 is expected to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB native storage capacity.

Honor Play 4T and 4T Pro

Honor Play 4T and the Honor 4T Pro are pegged to launch on April 9. The Honor Play 4T will likely feature HiSilicon Kirin 810 octa-core chipset. Currently, not many details are known about the upcoming smartphone, which makes it even more anticipatory for the upcoming launch.

Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro smartphones were officially teased by the company, making it once of the much-anticipated smartphones to launch in April 2020. The Xiaomi Mi 10 series is expected to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which makes it a premium smartphone. Also, the price of the upcoming Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro is expected to be on the higher side.

Realme Narzo

Realme Narzo is one of the much-awaited smartphones launching in April 2020. The upcoming Realme Narzo 10A smartphone is MediaTek Helio G70 that is coupled with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 3 GB RAM and 32 GB Storage default memory capacity. The smartphone is also expected to have 5G support.