Xiaomi Smartphones Which Are Not Eligible for MIUI 11 –Bad News For Xiaomi Users
If you are a Xiaomi user then Monday brings you, bad news guys. The company has recently announced a list of Redmi smartphones which are not going to get the latest MIUI update. So if you're phone is also on the list then we will suggest you not to expect too much from it. The earlier list includes only seven phones but now Xiaomi has expanded the list to ten.
The call is very clear, the smartphones will not receive the MIUI 11 and any other Global Beta update. This means these selected smartphones will not get features which remove advertisements and a lot more. But don't worry, these smartphones will still receive the Android security patch updates.
Here is the list of Xiaomi Smartphones:
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 sports a 5.5 inches IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm MSM8956 Snapdragon 650 that is coupled with Adreno 510 GPU, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB Storage. This storage can be expanded up to another up to 128 GB with the help of a microSD Card.
The smartphone houses a 16 MP Primary Camera, and 5 MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The Redmi Note 3 is fuelled by a non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes with a 5.5 inches capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC, clubbed with 2GB RAM of RAM with 32GB of Storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card,
The phone uses a noise-eliminating 13MP CMOS rear camera with an LED flash. The smartphone houses a front snapper of 5MP for selfies and video calls. The device packs a non-removable Li-Po 4100 mAh battery.
Xiaomi Redmi 6A
The Xiaomi Redmi 6A flaunts a 5.45-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a new MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of expandable storage. The storage can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.
On the optical front, the phone uses a 13MP rear camera setup. Up front, it uses a 5MP for selfies and video calls. The Redmi 6A is fuelled by a non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mah battery. It runs Android 8.1(Oreo) topped by MIUI 9.6, out of the box.
Xiaomi Redmi 6
The Xiaomi Redmi 6 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 3GB of RAM. There is 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).
On the optical front, the smartphone offers dual camera set up at the back, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, both with 1.25-micron pixels and AI capabilities. On the front, the smartphone gets a 5-megapixel selfie sensor.
It is powered by a 3000mAh battery. The Redmi 6 runs Android 8.1(Oreo) topped by MIUI 9.6.
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Xiaomi Redmi 4a comes with a 5-inch IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. The smartphone is backed by a
Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, clubbed with 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage.
On the optical front, the device sports a 13MP camera with an LED flash. Up front, the smartphone uses a 5MP selfie camera. The smartphone is fuelled by a non-removable Li-Po 3120 mAh battery.
Xiaomi Redmi 4
The device comes with a 5.5 inches display along with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. Under the hood, the Redmi 4 is backed by a Snapdragon 625, an octa-core processor, clubbed with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The phone uses a 13MP CMOS rear camera sensor with an LED flash. The front snapper uses the 5MP camera of selfies and video calls. It is fuelled by a non-removable Li-Po 4100 mAh battery.
Xiaomi Redmi Y2
The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 flaunts a 5.9-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1440 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, paired with an Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB/ 4GB of RAM with 32/64GB storage.
In terms of optics, the phone sports a vertically stacked dual camera setup on the back, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the phone gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a non-removable Li-Po 3080 mah battery.
Xiaomi Redmi 3S
Xiaomi Redmi 3S comes with a 5.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, coupled with Adreno 505 GPU. The phone is backed by 2GB of RAM and 16 GB Storage.
On the optical front Xiaomi Redmi 3S sports a 13-megapixels rear camera with an LED Flash. Up front, the smartphone from Xiaomi makes use of a 5-megapixel camera for selfies. The device gets the power from a Li-Po 4100 mAh battery.
Xiaomi Redmi 3X
Xiaomi Redmi 3X comes with a 5.0 inches IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. The smartphone makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with Adreno 505 GPU, 2GB RAM and 32 GB Storage.
On the optical front, it offers 13-megapixels rear camera with an LED flash. Up front, the smartphone use 5-megapixels selfie camera. It is fuelled by a non-removable Li-Ion 4100 mAh battery.
So if you own any of these phones then don't expect it to receive the latest MIUI 11.