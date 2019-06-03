Xiaomi Smartphones Which Are Not Eligible for MIUI 11 –Bad News For Xiaomi Users

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 sports a 5.5 inches IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm MSM8956 Snapdragon 650 that is coupled with Adreno 510 GPU, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB Storage. This storage can be expanded up to another up to 128 GB with the help of a microSD Card.

The smartphone houses a 16 MP Primary Camera, and 5 MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The Redmi Note 3 is fuelled by a non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes with a 5.5 inches capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC, clubbed with 2GB RAM of RAM with 32GB of Storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card,

The phone uses a noise-eliminating 13MP CMOS rear camera with an LED flash. The smartphone houses a front snapper of 5MP for selfies and video calls. The device packs a non-removable Li-Po 4100 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A flaunts a 5.45-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a new MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of expandable storage. The storage can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the phone uses a 13MP rear camera setup. Up front, it uses a 5MP for selfies and video calls. The Redmi 6A is fuelled by a non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mah battery. It runs Android 8.1(Oreo) topped by MIUI 9.6, out of the box.

Xiaomi Redmi 6

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 3GB of RAM. There is 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

On the optical front, the smartphone offers dual camera set up at the back, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, both with 1.25-micron pixels and AI capabilities. On the front, the smartphone gets a 5-megapixel selfie sensor.

It is powered by a 3000mAh battery. The Redmi 6 runs Android 8.1(Oreo) topped by MIUI 9.6.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Xiaomi Redmi 4a comes with a 5-inch IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. The smartphone is backed by a

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, clubbed with 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage.

On the optical front, the device sports a 13MP camera with an LED flash. Up front, the smartphone uses a 5MP selfie camera. The smartphone is fuelled by a non-removable Li-Po 3120 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 4

The device comes with a 5.5 inches display along with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. Under the hood, the Redmi 4 is backed by a Snapdragon 625, an octa-core processor, clubbed with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The phone uses a 13MP CMOS rear camera sensor with an LED flash. The front snapper uses the 5MP camera of selfies and video calls. It is fuelled by a non-removable Li-Po 4100 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2



The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 flaunts a 5.9-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1440 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, paired with an Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB/ 4GB of RAM with 32/64GB storage.

In terms of optics, the phone sports a vertically stacked dual camera setup on the back, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the phone gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a non-removable Li-Po 3080 mah battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 3S

Xiaomi Redmi 3S comes with a 5.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, coupled with Adreno 505 GPU. The phone is backed by 2GB of RAM and 16 GB Storage.

On the optical front Xiaomi Redmi 3S sports a 13-megapixels rear camera with an LED Flash. Up front, the smartphone from Xiaomi makes use of a 5-megapixel camera for selfies. The device gets the power from a Li-Po 4100 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 3X

Xiaomi Redmi 3X comes with a 5.0 inches IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. The smartphone makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with Adreno 505 GPU, 2GB RAM and 32 GB Storage.

On the optical front, it offers 13-megapixels rear camera with an LED flash. Up front, the smartphone use 5-megapixels selfie camera. It is fuelled by a non-removable Li-Ion 4100 mAh battery.