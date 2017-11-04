List of Samsung smartphones eligible for Android Oreo update

The Android 8.0 Oreo update was released globally back in September this year. Ever since the release of the latest iteration of Android, several manufacturers are keen on rolling out the update to their high-end smartphones.
Samsung is one such manufacturer focused on updating the premium and high-end smartphones with the latest version of Google's OS.
SEE ALSO: List of Smartphones to Get Androide Oreo OS
The company recently hit the headlines as it rolled out the update to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, the current generation flagship smartphones. That's not all! We say so as there are many more Samsung smartphones all set to relish the flavor of Oreo.
Today, we at GizBot have compiled a list of Samsung smartphones those are eligible to receive the Android Oreo update. Do check out the list of devices to know if your smartphone will also get the Oreo update anytime soon.
Samsung Galaxy S8
Buy At Price of Rs 57,900
Key Features
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 4G LTE
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 64,900
Key Features
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 4G Volte
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Buy At Price of Rs 67,900
Key Features
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash
- secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz)
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S7
Buy At Price of Rs 37,500
Key Features
- 5.1 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 4G LTE
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Buy At Price of Rs 53,599
Key Features
- 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to 7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3600mAh battery, Fast Charging both
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 20,890
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3600mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max
Buy At Price of Rs 17,900
Key Features
- 5.7 Inch Full HD Display
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay Mini
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3300mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 29,800
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 24,900
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM, 64GB internal memory, expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 13MP front camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)
Buy At Price of Rs 20,990
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to 7.0 (Nougat)
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint Scanner, Water and dust resistant body (IP68)
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
Buy At Price of Rs 19,990
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to 7.0 (Nougat)
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16MP Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000mAh Battery