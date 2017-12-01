List of smartphones launched in November 2017

In the month of November, there were a number of new mobile phones announced. Thanks to these new launches it makes our list of smartphones coming to India even more interesting. Besides, these launched smartphones offer the newest innovations in mobile technology.
As from the consumer side, we also prefer getting our hands on the latest models. Why? They not only come with the latest technology, but the devices also guarantee a longer support cycle by the manufacturers in terms of software and security updates. So it is always better to own the latest device which supports evrything.
That being said, mobile phones launched this month range from flagship devices to budget offerings and thus every kind of buyer would have something to look out for. More importantly, newer devices do take in the latest mobile trends along with innovative features and top specs which makes your investment that much better.
To help you further know about the latest devices we have compiled a list of smartphones launched in November. So without further ado, here's a glimpse of the newest smartphones in the market that you can gets your hands on.
HTC U11+
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I
- Nano SIM
- 12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera with Dual LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3930mAh built-in battery with QuickCharge 3.0
Honor Holly 4 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 2
Buy At Price of Rs 7,100
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display protection
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 5A
Buy At Price of Rs 4,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF, LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum)
Asus Zenfone Max Plus (M1)
Buy At Price of Rs 12,990
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali-T860 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 7.0 Nougat with ZenUI 4.0
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash
- secondary 8MP camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
- 8MP front-facing camera with 85-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4130mAh battery
Centric A1
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Dragon trail Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Honor V10
Buy At Price of Rs 34,200
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM, 64GB /128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz)
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
OnePlus 5T
Buy At Price of Rs 37,999
Key Features
- 6.01-inch (2106 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage (UFS 2.1 ), 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS 4.7, Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- secondary 20MP camera with f/1.7 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
OPPO F5 Youth
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 770MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery
OPPO A79
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-screen AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery with VOOC flash charge
OPPO F5
Buy At Price of Rs 19,990
Key Features
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery
Gionee M7 Plus
- 6.43 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 8MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Facing Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- FM Radio
- 5000mAh Battery
Gionee M7 mini
Buy At Price of Rs 13,700
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Gionee S11S
- 6.01-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ FullView AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P30 processor with ARM Mali-G71 MP2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flashwith 8MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera, 8MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh built-in battery
Gionee S11
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ FullView IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 8MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera, 5MP secondary camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3410mAh built-in battery
Gionee S11 lite
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display, 82.2% screen-to-body ratio
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP (S11 Lite) / 8MP (F6) front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3030mAh (typical) / 2970mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Gionee F205
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2670mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi A1
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens
- secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo V7
Buy At Price of Rs 18,990
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 24MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Motorola Moto X4
Buy At Price of Rs 20,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 64GB storge
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera with Dual Autofocus Pixel sensor
- 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Alcatel A5 LED
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Features
- 5.2 inch (1280×720 pixels) HD display
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 processor with Mail-T720 MP3
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Dual SIM
- 13MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y1
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, 450 nits brightness, 1000: 1 Contrast ratio, 70% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE,
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Y79
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 24MP front-facing camera with LED flashe
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3225mAh built-in battery