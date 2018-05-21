If you are in plans to purchase a new smartphone right now, then you would definitely be spoilt for choice as there are a plethora of new phones in the market. With the many choices, there are similar devices from different brands and you might not be able to make a choice that will suit you.

In that case, we have come up with a list of the best smartphones to buy in 2018. You can go through the list of smartphones we have given here and choose the one that will suit your needs and budget. Take a look and find the one that you will upgrade to.

SEE ALSO: List of 20 most popular smartphones of 2017

2017 brought a lot of changes and trends in the world of smartphones as many new launches took place with new features. Some of the noticeable features those went into the mainstream are the presence of dual cameras either at the front or rear and quad cameras in some phones, full-screen and bezel-less design, and so on.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus Key Features 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance Oppo F5 Key Features 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh built-in battery OnePlus 5T Key Features 6.01-inch (2106 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS 4.7, Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Samsung Galaxy Note8 Key Features 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash and secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture, wide-angle lens

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) Honor 7X Key Features 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash and secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture, wide-angle lens

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz)

3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) Google Pixel 2 Key Features 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

2700mAh Battery Xiaomi Mi A1 Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens and secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 6 Key Features 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display

1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Speaker

Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Dolby Digital

3000mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi 5A Key Features 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) Vivo V7 Plus Key Features 5.99 Inch HD IPS LCD Touchscreen Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

24MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth

3225 MAh Battery Lenovo K8 Plus Key Features 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with Largan 5P lens and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Apple iPhone X Key Features 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging, fast charging, up to 12 hours internet use, up to 21 hours talk time Lenovo K8 Note Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 (2x 2.3GHz Cortex-A72 + 4x 1.85GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x 1.4GHz Cortex-A53) 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with PureCel Plus OV13855 sensor, dual-tone LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB OTG

4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging Motorola Moto G5S Plus Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording

8MP front-facing camera with flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Nokia 2 Key Features 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU

1GB LPDDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery Honor 9i Key Features 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro Key Features 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera, OIS, f/1.9 aperture, LED flash

8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture

4G LTE

5000mAh battery with Fast Charging Apple iPhone 8 Key Features 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Key Features 5.5 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display

1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G LTE/WiFi

Samsung Pay

Bluetooth 4.1

3600mAh Battery Motorola Moto E4 Plus Key Features 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU

2GB / 3GBRAM

16GB /32GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging Samsung Galaxy On Max Key Features 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

13MP front camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 4A Key Features 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical) Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Key Features 5.7 Inch Full HD Display

1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G LTE/WiFi

Samsung Pay Mini

Bluetooth 4.1

3300mAh Battery Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Key Features 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness, 1000 : 1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Nokia 8 Key Features 5.3-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD display at 554ppi pixel density, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM

64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android O

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP (Colour) primary camera with OIS + 13MP (Mono), ZEISS optics

13MP auto focus front-facing camera with ZEISS optics

4G VoLTE

3090mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Samsung Galaxy S8 Key Features 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Key Features 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery Gionee M7 Power Key Features 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut, 500 Nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh built-in battery with fast charging OnePlus 5 Key Features 5.5 Inch FHD OPTIC AMOLED Display With 401 PPI

2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 64-Bit Quad-Core Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

16 + 20MP Rear Camera With PDAF & Dual LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/Bluetooth 5.0/Wi-Fi

3300 MAh Battery Motorola Moto X4 Key Features 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

3GB RAM with 64GB storge

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera with Dual Autofocus Pixel sensor

8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 1um pixel size

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging