List of upcoming smartphones with good camera for photography enthusiasts Features oi-Harish Kumar

The word "Technology" is as innovative as to which people would be referring the same even after hundreds of years. This relates to the highly skilled technocrats who have been getting more and more upgraded, with the advancement of time. Like any other gadget, cameras also have a major impact on movie or photography lovers.

But ever since smartphones have evolved- dimensions are changed. At present, smartphones can offer you a DSLR like photography- which not only prevents your extra money on highly extravagant and sophisticated cameras but also makes you acknowledge the versatility that a device can offer. Burying the hatchet, we bring before you a list of some upcoming smartphones whose good camera setup will be a boon for beginners.

In some of the devices, users can see the use of Penta lens at the rear, where each lens works intelligently to generate the richest and detailed images. While few of them have greatly reinvented than to their predecessors.

As they are expected to come with a selfie camera as of a tiny square that sits at the top edge of your display and it will pop-out when called upon to capture selfies. The fact which motivated the makers to infuse such design is to offer maximum display area.

You can also get to see a couple of foldable devices which can offer you a dual video call facility. In addition, there are some more best of best camera features in these mentioned devices in our index. All you have to do is to look for them individually.

Huawei Mate X Key Specs

6.6-inch (2480 x 1148 pixels) 19.5:9 OLED display when folded, 6.38-inch (2480 x 892 pixels) OLED 25:9 display for back panel, 8-inch (2480 x 2200 pixels) OLED 8:7.1 display when unfolded

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU, Balong 5000 5G modem

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1

40MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP rear camera

5G Multi-mode,Dual 4G VoLTE

4500 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S10 Key Specs

6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + TOF Quad Rear Camera

10MP + TOF Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4500 MAh Battery Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits brightness

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

0GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typ)/ 3100mAh (min) battery LG V50 ThinQ Key Specs

6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon X50 5G Modem

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 16MP super wide camera + 12MP telephoto camera

8MP front camera + 5MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

5G, 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery Nokia 9 PureView Key Specs

5.99-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP penta (2 x RBG, 3 x mono) rear cameras

20MP front-facing camera

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Water-resistant (IP67)

Dual 4G VoLTE

3320mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery Mi 9 Key Specs

6.39-inch (1080 × 2280 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage (Transparent Edition)

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 16MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S10e Key Specs

5.8-inch Full HD+ (2280 × 1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with 438ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 16MP rear camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,100mAh battery