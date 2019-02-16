List of Xiaomi Redmi smartphones in India awaiting the MIUI 11 update

Xiaomi has announced the MIUI 11 update recently while many of its devices are yet to receive the MIUI 10 update that was introduced in 2018. Now, the company has also come up with a list of Redmi smartphones that will get the MIUI 11 update once the same is rolled out to the users. This new MIUI 11 is laden with plenty of amazing features which will indeed offer much smoother user experience. However, users will have to wait a little more to know about its detailed functions. For better information, you can refer to an index mentioned below.

MIUI 11 update is still several months away, the new software is reportedly under works. This means users who are eager to know about the upcoming software will be treated with unofficial titbits about the software until it is officially rolled out in the market. Besides, it is a boon for the users who can find this so-called feature in the Redmi Note 7 which is going to launch on 28th February 2019.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Key specs a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 2.5D curved glass protection and a waterdrop notch

an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC

3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage space

microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage space

Dual rear cameras supporting 48MP + 5MP cameras

13MP selfie camera

Bluetooth 5.0

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Key specs 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera 5MP

front-facing camera Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Key specs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera 20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE 4

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Key specs 5.7-Inch HD+ 18:9 Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 Processor

2GB/3GB/4GB RAM With 16GB/32GB/64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With Flash

4G

Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

Infrared Sensor

3300mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Key specs 5.5 inches display with 83.4 cm2 (~72.7% screen-to-body ratio) 1080 x 1920 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~401 ppi density)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to 7.0 (Nougat); MIUI 10

an octa-core Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625 (14 nm) with Adreno 506

64 GB, 4 GB RAM or 32 GB, 3 GB RAM; 64 GB, 3 GB RAM (China only)

expandable up to 256GB

Single 13MP rear camera

5MP as front camera

4G

Fingerprint (rear-mounted) sensor

4100 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Key specs 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi 6 Key specs 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi 6A Key specs 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, EIS

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi 5A Key specs 5.0 inches display with 68.0 cm2 (~69.1% screen-to-body ratio) 720 x 1280 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~296 ppi density)

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat); MIUI 10

quad-core Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 (28 nm) with Adreno 308 GPU

32 GB, 3 GB RAM or 16 GB, 2 GB RAM

expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Single 13MP rear camera

Single 5MP front camera

3000 mah battery Xiaomi Redmi 4A Key specs 5.0 inches display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels and aspect of 16:9 ratio (~296 ppi density)

quad-core Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 (28 nm) with Adreno 308 GPU

16/32 GB(internal storage), 2 GB RAM

expandable up to 256GB via microSD card

Single rear camera of 13MP

Single front camera of 5MP

Non-removable Li-Ion 3120 mAh battery