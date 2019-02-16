List of Xiaomi Redmi smartphones in India awaiting the MIUI 11 update

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Jammu & Kashmir: IED Blast Leaves An Army Officer Dead In Rajouri
- Saina And Saurabh Emerge Champions In The National Badminton
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Is The Most Powerful Android Smartphone In The World
- CBDT Notifies Deadline For Mandatory Aadhaar Linking To File Tax Returns
- Tesla Sentry Mode — The Guardian Angel Of Your Tesla
- Jageshwar — The Himalayan Town With 100 Ancient Temples
- Anushka Sharma Opens Up About Catfights In Bollywood
- Ever Faced Emotional Abuse As A Child?
Xiaomi has announced the MIUI 11 update recently while many of its devices are yet to receive the MIUI 10 update that was introduced in 2018. Now, the company has also come up with a list of Redmi smartphones that will get the MIUI 11 update once the same is rolled out to the users. This new MIUI 11 is laden with plenty of amazing features which will indeed offer much smoother user experience. However, users will have to wait a little more to know about its detailed functions. For better information, you can refer to an index mentioned below.
MIUI 11 update is still several months away, the new software is reportedly under works. This means users who are eager to know about the upcoming software will be treated with unofficial titbits about the software until it is officially rolled out in the market. Besides, it is a boon for the users who can find this so-called feature in the Redmi Note 7 which is going to launch on 28th February 2019.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Key specs
- a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 2.5D curved glass protection and a waterdrop notch
- an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
- 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage space
- microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage space
- Dual rear cameras supporting 48MP + 5MP cameras
- 13MP selfie camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Key specs
- 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera 5MP
- front-facing camera Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Key specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE 4
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Key specs
- 5.7-Inch HD+ 18:9 Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 Processor
- 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM With 16GB/32GB/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- 4G
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Infrared Sensor
- 3300mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Key specs
- 5.5 inches display with 83.4 cm2 (~72.7% screen-to-body ratio) 1080 x 1920 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~401 ppi density)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to 7.0 (Nougat); MIUI 10
- an octa-core Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625 (14 nm) with Adreno 506
- 64 GB, 4 GB RAM or 32 GB, 3 GB RAM; 64 GB, 3 GB RAM (China only)
- expandable up to 256GB
- Single 13MP rear camera
- 5MP as front camera
- 4G
- Fingerprint (rear-mounted) sensor
- 4100 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y2
Key specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 6
Key specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Key specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, EIS
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 5A
Key specs
- 5.0 inches display with 68.0 cm2 (~69.1% screen-to-body ratio) 720 x 1280 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~296 ppi density)
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat); MIUI 10
- quad-core Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 (28 nm) with Adreno 308 GPU
- 32 GB, 3 GB RAM or 16 GB, 2 GB RAM
- expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- Single 13MP rear camera
- Single 5MP front camera
- 3000 mah battery
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Key specs
- 5.0 inches display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels and aspect of 16:9 ratio (~296 ppi density)
- quad-core Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 (28 nm) with Adreno 308 GPU
- 16/32 GB(internal storage), 2 GB RAM
- expandable up to 256GB via microSD card
- Single rear camera of 13MP
- Single front camera of 5MP
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3120 mAh battery