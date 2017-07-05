List of Xiaomi smartphones set to receive Android Nougat update

Xiaomi has a reputation of releasing upgrades pretty slow when it comes to Android versions. But now it seems that several of its smartphones are receiving the upate soon.
Well, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has now released a list of its smartphones that will be updated to Android Nougat. The list contains a total of 14 Xiaomi devices. Further, the newly released list from Xiaomi includes smartphones that will be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat as well as Android 7.1 Nougat.
Interestingly, Redmi Note 4 seems to have been excluded from the list of devices that will receive the update. Xiaomi Mi Note has been included.
In any case, finallly Xiaomi device owbers will be able to experience Nougat as well as the host of new features it will bring hands-on. The roll out should happen in the coming weeks.
That being said, if your are excited and want to know which handsets will be receiving the Nougat update then scroll down below to find out more.
Xiaomi Redmi 4X
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450nit brightness
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android with MIUI 8
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Max
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 / Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- 4GB with 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 4850mAh (typical) / 4760mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi Note 2
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) OLED 3D dual curved glass display, 110% NTSC color gamut
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB DDR4 RAM with 64GB internal (UFS 2.0) memory
- 6GB DDR4 RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with MIUI 8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 22.56MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4070mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 2GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid SIM
- 13MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- FingerPrint
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4100 MAh Battery
Mi MIX
- 6.4-inch (2040 x 1080 pixels) display with 17: 9 aspect ratio
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- 6GB DDR4 RAM with 256GB internal memory
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with MIUI 8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4400mAh (typical) / 4300mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Xiaomi Mi 5
- 5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with curved glass
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4 RAM with 32GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with MIUI 7
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 4MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3,000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) built-in battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Mi 5s
- 5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD pressure-sensitive display, 600 nits brightness
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with MIUI 8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 4MP front-facing camera with 2um pixels
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typ) / 3100mAh (min ) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Mi 5s Plus
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display, 550 nits brightness
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB internal storage
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with MIUI 8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 4MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh (typ) / 3700mAh (min) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Xiaomi Mi 6
- 5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Splash resistant
- 12MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Stereo speakers
- 4G LTE
- 3350mAh (typical) / 3250mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi Max 2
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX378 sensor, dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 5c
- 5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD curved glass display
- 2.2GHz Xiaomi Surge S1 64-bit Octa-Core processor with quad-core Mali-T860 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.0) internal storage
- Android with MIUI 8, upgradable to Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2860mAh (typical) / 2810mAh (minimum) built-in battery with fast charging
