Major Smartphones Indian Market Should Have Received In 2021

Google Pixel 6 Series

Google is one of the powerful players among other Android makers. Like Google Pixel 5, the brand did not launch the Pixel 6 series smartphones in India. The Pixel 6 series is the first devices to run the in-house Tensor chip. The lineup includes the Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro.

Apart from the chip, the flagship devices offer upgraded camera features like a 50MP camera with 150 percent more-light than the previous-generation Pixel smartphones. The 48MP telephoto lens on the Pro model comes with 4x optical zoom and up to 20x zoom with 4K video recording support. Previously a Google spokesperson told "Due to a variety of factors including global demand supply issues, we are not able to make the Pixel 6 series available in all markets.''

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold

Xiaomi's first foldable phone the Mi Mix Fold was announced back in April but did not launch in India. When it comes to the foldable smartphones in India, Samsung, Oppo, and Motorola are only selling their premium foldable devices. The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold carries a starting price of CNY 10,000 (around Rs. 1,11,801).

In this range, Xiaomi's foldable phone with features like the liquid lens, fast charging, and flagship chip could have been a tough competitor for the Samsung Z Fold3 and the Moto Razr 5G in India. It is also important to note that the brand also teased the arrival of the Mi Mix Fold in India after its Chinese debut but it did not launch yet.

Oppo Find X3 Pro

The Oppo Find X3 Pro went official back in March. The smartphone has a unique camera design along with premium-range features. The camera design is quite similar to Apple devices. With over 90 percent of the smartphones in the Indian market being below Rs. 20,000, while the Oppo Find X3 Pro is priced at EUR 1,149 (around Rs. 98,000). So, Oppo may also not consider India as a priority market for its flagship devices like Google.

Asus ZenFone 8

Back in 2019, the Delhi High Court banned Asus from using Zen moniker on their smartphones in India. With this, the brand launched the ZenFone 6 as the Asus 6Z in India. However, the brand skipped the launch of the ZenFone 7 series in the country.

Now, it seems the ZenFone 8 series India launch has also been canceled. Although, the ZenFone 8 was said to be announced as the Asus 8Z in India and the landing page of this particular smartphone is still live on the official site.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G

OnePlus is popular for its flagship devices in the country. However, the brand is also selling a few affordable devices such as the Nord CE and the Nord 2 under the Nord series. Like the Nord N100, the brand did also not bring the Nord N200 this year to the Indian market.

If the device would have launched in the country, it could have been a great competitor for the other affordable 5G devices from brands like Realme, Motorola, Samsung, and so on.

Apart from these major devices, there are many more smartphones like the Moto G100, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, Nokia G50 5G, and so on that should have also received in 2021 in India.