Just In
- 2 min ago Asus Has A Nice Plan To Keep The ROG Phone 6 Cool: Bigger Vapor Chamber And Graphite Sheet
- 16 min ago Samsung Galaxy F13 Launched In India: 6000mAh Battery And More
- 43 min ago Asus Flow Z13 And TUF Dash F15 2022 Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 90,990
- 44 min ago Nokia X21 5G Renders, Key Specs Tipped; Nokia G11 Plus On Cards
Don't Miss
- News BJP doing horse-trading and bringing down the governments: Rajasthan CM on Maha crisis
- Sports ICC T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa face Faf du Plessis selection dilemma, says Smith
- Movies Shamshera Teaser Out: Dacoit Ranbir Kapoor Revolts Against Barbarous Sanjay Dutt
- Education Polytechnic In India : Career Options After 10th And List of Polytechnic Courses In India
- Finance CBI arrests OPG Securities MD Sanjay Gupta In NSE Co-Location Scam
- Automobiles BMW M3 Touring Revealed - M3 Estate Is Finally Here
- Lifestyle Breathing In Polluted Air May Contribute To Brain Disorders: Study
- Travel Ambubachi Mela 2022- All You Need to Know
MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 9000+ 5G SoC; What’s Coming To Your Android Phones?
MediaTek is poised to challenge Qualcomm's supremacy with its latest 5G chipset. Though a mid-year refresh, the new Dimensity 9000+ promises to bring some notable improvements in graphics, camera, connectivity and core computing performance. We will start seeing the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ powered Android phones in Q3 2022 with bigger and better camera sensors, higher refresh rate screens, and more stable connectivity performance.
This is everything MediaTek's 5G SoC will bring to your smartphones.
MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ CPU Architecture
Starting with the new SoC's architecture, it is essentially the same Dimensity 9000 with slight improvements in CPU and GPU performance. The new Mediatek 9000+ system-on-chip (SoC) integrates Arm's v9 CPU architecture with a 4nm octa-core process. The new 5G processor combines one ultra-Cortex-X2 core operating at up to 3.2GHz (compared to 3.05GHz with the Dimensity 9000) with three super Cortex-A710 cores and four efficiency Cortex-A510 cores. The new SoC integrates the same Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processor.
As per MediaTek, this new setup promises to offer a 5% boost in CPU performance and more than 10% improvement in GPU performance. Moving on, the new SoC features an integrated LPDDR5X RAM, supports 8MB L3 CPU cache and 6MB of system cache. To handle AI tasks, the Dimensity 9000+ has MediaTek's fifth-generation Application Processor Unit (APU 5.0).
Key Improvements MediaTek Dimensity+ Will Bring To Android Phones In Q3 2022
320MP Camera Sensors Support With Better Low-Light Photography
The Dimensity 9000+ features MediaTek Imagiq 790, the18-bit HDR-ISP with support for 320MP camera sensors. The ISP also supports simultaneous triple camera 18-bit HDR video recording. It is a 9Gpixel/s ISP with 4K HDR Video + AI noise reduction capabilities. This should translate to crisper images and better low-light photography performance.
Faster And More Stable Connectivity
The Dimensity 9000+ should bring some notable connectivity boost, thanks to its integrated 5G modem that amplifies sub-6GHz performance up to 7Gbps downlink using 3CC Carrier Aggregation (300MHz) and supports R16 UL enhancement. The Dimensity 9000+ also integrates 5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active support and MediaTek's 5G UltraSave 2.0 power-saving enhancement suite.
Moreover, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ also supports Wi-Fi 6E, New GNSS with Beidou III-B1C and New Bluetooth 5.3 standards for more stable wireless connectivity performance.
Higher Refresh Rate Display Support
The Dimensity 9000+ powered handsets will flaunt crisper WQHD+ displays with more fluid 144Hz refresh rate panels. The SoC also enables support for 180Hz FullHD+ displays, while optimizing power efficiency with MediaTek's Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 technology. The screens will support video streaming of up to 4K60 HDR10+, thanks to MediaTek's latest Wi-Fi Display technology feature.
MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
MediaTek hasn't commented on the new Dimensity 9000+ SoC's thermal performance. A better heat management system could help MediaTek overcome Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is marred by heating issues. Most Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 devices start to throttle with strenuous tasks even with effective thermal systems on board.
We can't wait to test the Dimensity 9000+ powered devices against Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered phones. Let's wait until late 2022 to pit the two 5G CPUs.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999