Merits and demerits of upgrading to iPhone 8 from iPhone 7

At the 10th anniversary, Apple has launched its 8th-gen iPhones along with the iPhone X with a major overhaul in design. However, the design of the iPhone 8 is stunningly similar to that of its predecessor. In this article, we have jotted down the merits and demerits of the iPhone 8.

Merits Super speed processor The major USP of the iPhone 8 is its performance, as it is equipped with A11 Bionic' chipset with six-core CPU, six-core GPU, and M11 motion coprocessor. This device essentially gets the same performance as the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. As per the company, the A11 chipset is 25% faster at top speed and up to 70% faster when idling. The GPU performance is 30% faster, while the multitasking is up by 70%. Display The iPhone 8 sports a 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) LED-backlit IPS LCD (326 ppi) with 65.6% screen-to-body ratio. Even though it is same as its predecessor, the iPhone 8 has "True Tone Technology", from the iPad 9.7-inch, which was launched last year that ensures a correct colour balance at all times. Camera Apple is generally known for its quality camera and it has carried forward to this generation iPhones as well. The iPhone 8 flaunts a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization and a 7-megapixel, f/2.2 camera on the front. With the help of A11 Bionic processor, this device brings better pixel processing, faster low-light autofocus and noise reduction. Wireless charging One of the changes in the design is that the metal back has been replaced with Glass back in the 8th gen iPhone in order to equip wireless charging. The iPhone 8 supports Qi wireless charging and operates at 7.5W. Demerits Design One thing that remains same from iPhone 6s to iPhone 8 is its design. Saying that the face of iPhone 7 and 8 is almost indistinguishable. The iPhone 8 is fractionally larger than the iPhone 7 and bit heavier. Moreover, the iPhone 8 also has touch ID, water, and dust resistance. Price When it comes to pricing, the Apple iPhone is always on the higher side. With the rise in storage, the price also went up. The iPhone 8 comes in two variants -- 64GB and 256GB with a price tag of Rs. 64,000 and Rs. 77,000 respectively