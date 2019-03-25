ENGLISH

    Mi Super Sale (25th to 28th March): Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi Y2 and more

    Mi Super Sale has started which will exist until 28th March 2019. This sale offers couple of prize-winning discounts and other excellent deals on some Xiaomi's devices. So, hurry up before the sale gets over. We have shared a list below, from which you can pick your mos favorite handset.

    Mi Super Sale (25th to 28th March): Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1 and more

     

    As long as the sale exists, you get some really fascinating offers. It includes- no cost EMI, discount coupons and cashbacks through MobiKwik, Amazon Pay, Paytm and SBI cards. In addition to these discounts, Xiaomi engages users with a Cracker Ninja game or equally other important gaming offer wherein users can get a chance to win a couple of devices and gadgets.

    Other offers are- Xiaomi has partnered with IXIGO, Amazon Pay, Paytm, MobiKwik and SBI- which offer instant discounts, coupons and cashbacks on every purchase. Some of the renowned handsets that you can avail are Redmi note 6 Pro, Poco f1, Redmi Y2 and some more more. For other best offers, you can select any device that you like the most and relevantly look for its other offers on a couple other web-portals.

    Redmi Note 6 Pro

    MRP: Rs 17,999
    After Discount Price: Rs 13,999
    Buy This offer on in.event.mi.com
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Redmi 6A

    MRP: Rs 5,999
    After Discount Price: Rs 6,999
    Buy This offer on in.event.mi.com
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, EIS
    • 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

    Mi A2

    MRP: Rs 20,500
    After Discount Price: Rs 14,999
    Buy This offer on in.event.mi.com
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP rear camera wand 20MP secondary camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery

    Redmi 6

    MRP: Rs 8,999
    After Discount Price: Rs 7,499
    Buy This offer on in.event.mi.com
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

    Redmi Note 5 Pro

    MRP: Rs 15,999
    After Discount Price: Rs 10,999
    Buy This offer on in.event.mi.com
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 1080p video recording
    • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Redmi Y2

    MRP: Rs 10,499
    After Discount Price: Rs 7,999
    Buy This offer on in.event.mi.com
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    Poco F1

    MRP: Rs 24,999
    After Discount Price: Rs 20,999
    Buy This offer on in.event.mi.com
    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G+ VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
