Mi Super Sale (25th to 28th March): Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi Y2 and more
Mi Super Sale has started which will exist until 28th March 2019. This sale offers couple of prize-winning discounts and other excellent deals on some Xiaomi's devices. So, hurry up before the sale gets over. We have shared a list below, from which you can pick your mos favorite handset.
As long as the sale exists, you get some really fascinating offers. It includes- no cost EMI, discount coupons and cashbacks through MobiKwik, Amazon Pay, Paytm and SBI cards. In addition to these discounts, Xiaomi engages users with a Cracker Ninja game or equally other important gaming offer wherein users can get a chance to win a couple of devices and gadgets.
Other offers are- Xiaomi has partnered with IXIGO, Amazon Pay, Paytm, MobiKwik and SBI- which offer instant discounts, coupons and cashbacks on every purchase. Some of the renowned handsets that you can avail are Redmi note 6 Pro, Poco f1, Redmi Y2 and some more more. For other best offers, you can select any device that you like the most and relevantly look for its other offers on a couple other web-portals.
Redmi Note 6 Pro
MRP: Rs 17,999
After Discount Price: Rs 13,999
Buy This offer on in.event.mi.com
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi 6A
MRP: Rs 5,999
After Discount Price: Rs 6,999
Buy This offer on in.event.mi.com
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, EIS
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Mi A2
MRP: Rs 20,500
After Discount Price: Rs 14,999
Buy This offer on in.event.mi.com
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera wand 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi 6
MRP: Rs 8,999
After Discount Price: Rs 7,499
Buy This offer on in.event.mi.com
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi Note 5 Pro
MRP: Rs 15,999
After Discount Price: Rs 10,999
Buy This offer on in.event.mi.com
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 1080p video recording
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi Y2
MRP: Rs 10,499
After Discount Price: Rs 7,999
Buy This offer on in.event.mi.com
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Poco F1
MRP: Rs 24,999
After Discount Price: Rs 20,999
Buy This offer on in.event.mi.com
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery