Mi Super Sale (25th to 28th March): Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi Y2 and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Mi Super Sale has started which will exist until 28th March 2019. This sale offers couple of prize-winning discounts and other excellent deals on some Xiaomi's devices. So, hurry up before the sale gets over. We have shared a list below, from which you can pick your mos favorite handset.

As long as the sale exists, you get some really fascinating offers. It includes- no cost EMI, discount coupons and cashbacks through MobiKwik, Amazon Pay, Paytm and SBI cards. In addition to these discounts, Xiaomi engages users with a Cracker Ninja game or equally other important gaming offer wherein users can get a chance to win a couple of devices and gadgets.

Other offers are- Xiaomi has partnered with IXIGO, Amazon Pay, Paytm, MobiKwik and SBI- which offer instant discounts, coupons and cashbacks on every purchase. Some of the renowned handsets that you can avail are Redmi note 6 Pro, Poco f1, Redmi Y2 and some more more. For other best offers, you can select any device that you like the most and relevantly look for its other offers on a couple other web-portals.

Redmi Note 6 Pro MRP: Rs 17,999

After Discount Price: Rs 13,999

Key Specs 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Redmi 6A MRP: Rs 5,999

After Discount Price: Rs 6,999

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, EIS

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Mi A2 MRP: Rs 20,500

After Discount Price: Rs 14,999

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera wand 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery Redmi 6 MRP: Rs 8,999

After Discount Price: Rs 7,499

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Redmi Note 5 Pro MRP: Rs 15,999

After Discount Price: Rs 10,999

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 1080p video recording

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Redmi Y2 MRP: Rs 10,499

After Discount Price: Rs 7,999

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Poco F1 MRP: Rs 24,999

After Discount Price: Rs 20,999

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery