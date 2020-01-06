Micromax Days Sale On Flipkart: Evok Dual Note, Spark Go, Bharat 5 Pro, YU ACE And More

However, the consumers can look some launched Micromax phones in the list below. Under "Micromax Days sale", Flipkart is offering numerous offers on these phones.

Offers by Flipkart include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, exchange offers, cashback offers, extra discounts and more.

Micromax Evok Dual Note

The handset is available at Rs. 4,449 with 60% off. It can be purchased with an EMI starting from Rs. 375 per month. You will also get extra Rs. 7,000 discounts on buying the smartphone.

Micromax Spark Go

The device is available with Rs. 2,750 off on exchange offer. The handset can also be purchased based on other standard EMI plans.

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro

The device is available for sales at an EMI starting from Rs. 375 per month. The highlights include a 5,000mAh battery backup, an HD display, and a 13MP rear lens.

Micromax Dual 4

On buying the handset on Flipkart, you will get an extra Rs. 15,000 discounts. Key features of the handset include 2,730 mAh battery and an FHD display.

Micromax Infinity N11

The smartphone comes with a 4,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, and an 8MP front camera. The handset is priced at Rs. 5,599 with 56% off.

Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro

The smartphone's key feature is the use of a 20MP + 8MP camera setup at the front. Priced at just Rs. 6,499, the phone sports bigger 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

YU ACE

The budget phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery and an HD+ display. It is priced at Rs. 3,999 with 50% off.

Micromax iOne

The cheaper phone from Micromax comes with a 5.45-inch display and good processor at the budget. It sports 5MP camera for both rear and front part.

YU Yunique 2 Plus

The handset is regarded as the best-selling device under Rs. 4K category. The handset is equipped with 2500mAh Lithium-Ion battery and a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor.

Micromax Infinity N12

Get the device at just Rs. 6,599. It comes with a 3MP + 5MP dual camera at the rear and 16MP front camera.