Micromax In Note 2 Vs Realme 9i: Is Indian Better Than Chinese Rival?

Micromax has recently unveiled the In Note 2, the successor of the In Note 1 in India. The latest one comes with several upgrades including better design, fast charging, and a powerful processor. The smartphone can be a good competitor for the recently launched Realme 9i. In this story, we've compared the features and pricing of both the Micromax In Note 2 and the Realme 9i to help you to choose the right one.

Micromax In Note 2 Vs Realme 9i: Price Factor

The Micromax In Note 2 is launched at Rs. 13,490 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. On the other hand, you'll get two storage configurations for the Realme 9i. The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Realme 9i is selling at Rs. 13,999, while the high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model retails for Rs. 15,999.

Besides, the Realme 9i comes in Prism Black and Prism Blue color options, while the Micromax can be purchased in Black and Oak color variants. So, if you want a higher storage variant then go for the Realme 9i.

Micromax In Note 2 Vs Realme 9i: Display Design

In terms of display, the Micromax In Note 2 has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass protection. However, the Realme 9i features a large 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2412 pixels) display, based on IPS LCD technology.

It also supports a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Micromax In Note 2 comes with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Also. the Realme 9i is lightweight compared to the Micromax In Note 2, measuring 190 grams.

Micromax In Note 2 Vs Realme 9i: Performance & Battery

The Micromax In Note 2 comes with the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM, while the Realme 9i is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU, and Realme's powerful Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology allows the 6GB of memory to be expanded by up to 5GB.

Besides, you get an additional storage expansion of up to 1TB on the Realme 9i, while the Micromax In Note 2 only supports 256GB storage expansion. For battery, both devices are powered by a 5,000 mAh battery; however, the Realme phone packs a 33W charging, while the Micromax device supports 30W charging tech. Additionally, both run Android 11 OS which is a drawback for both units. Since many brands are now launching their smartphones with Android 12.

Micromax In Note 2 Vs Realme 9i: Camera

The rear camera module of the Micromax In Note 2 gives it a premium look, while the Realme 9i has a unique camera module. However, the Micromax phone comes with a quad-camera system including a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors. On the other hand, the Realme 9i has triple cameras which houses a 50MP main lens and a pair of 2MP sensors. Both phones have a 16MP sensor at the front panel.

Can The Indian Phone Beat The Chinese Rival?

Both offer decent for their asking prices. In terms of display technology and camera features, the Chinese device lags behind the Indian phone. However, if you want a slim and light-weight design phone with better performance, can consider the Realme 9i. It supports Dynamic RAM technology and also comes with a 90Hz display.

