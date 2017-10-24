Micromax-Vodafone's Bharat2 Ultra 4G phone can be a threat to low-cost 4G smartphones

Micromax announced the Bharat 1 4G feature phone only in the last week. Within a few days, the company has come up with the cheapest 4G smartphone, the Bharat 2 Ultra priced at Rs. 999.

The Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra will be released starting from November all over the country. The effective price of the device will be Rs. 999 only on purchasing it with a new or existing Vodafone connection.

Initially, the buyers will have to pay Rs. 2,899 to get hold of this phone and recharge for a minimum of Rs. 150 per month for 36 months. After 18 months, the company will add a cash back of Rs. 900 to the users Vodafone M-Pesa wallet. After 18 months, Rs. 1,000 will be returned. Eventually, the price that the buyers will pay will be Rs. 999.

Having said that, we have come up with a list of budget 4G smartphones those will face the impact of the release of the Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra in the country.

Reliance Jio Feature

Reliance Jio Feature

Buy At Price of Rs 1,500
Key Features

  • a 2.4 inches QVGA 240 x 320 pixels display 
  • a Dual Core, 1.2 GHz 
  • 512MB RAM SPRD 9820A/QC8905 processor
  • 4GB native storage capacity
  • a 2MP main snapper at its rear 
  • 0.3MP front-facing selfie shooter
  • There is a Li-Po 2000 mAh battery

Karbonn A40 Indian

Karbonn A40 Indian

Buy At Price of Rs 3,149
Key Features

  • a 4.0 inches TFT 480 x 800 pixels display
  • runs Android,7.0 Nougat
  • Quad Core, 1.3 GHz 1GB RAM processor paired with and 8GB native storage capacity.
  • 2MP main snapper at its rear
  • 0.3MP front-facing selfie shooter
  • Li-ion 1400 mAh Battery powering

Sansui Horizon 1S

Sansui Horizon 1S

Buy At Price of Rs 3,999
Key Features

  • 5 inch FWVGA Display
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB ROM
  • Expandable Upto 64 GB
  • Mediatek MT6737M Processor
  • 5MP Rear Camera
  • 2MP Front Camera
  • 3000 mAh Battery
Celkon Star 4G

Celkon Star 4G

Buy At Price of Rs 3,399
Key Features

  • 4.0 inch HIGH DEFINITION DISPLAY RESOLUTION
  • 3.2 MP REAR CAMERA WITH FLASH LIGHT , FRONT CAMERA WITH FLASH
  • 512 MB RAM & 4GB INTERNAL STORAGE(ROM) AND EXPANDABLE UPTO 32GB
  • 1.3 GHz QUAD CORE PROCESSOR
  • ANDROID 6.0 MARSHMALLOW, GPS , WIFI 802.11 b/g/n
  • GRAVITY SENSOR, 1800 mAh BATTERY, 21 Hrs TT, 235 Hrs STANDBY TIME

Celkon Star 4G Photo Gallery

 

Intex Cloud C1

Intex Cloud C1

Buy At Price of Rs 3,499
Key Features

  • 4 Inch WVGA Touchscreen Display
  • 1.3GHz Quad-Core SC9832 Processor
  • 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
  • 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
  • 2MP Front Camera
  • Dual SIM
  • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
  • Expandable Upto 64GB
  • FM Radio
  • 1750 MAh Battery

Intex Cloud C1 Photo Gallery

Intex Aqua S1

Intex Aqua S1

Buy At Price of Rs 3,950
Key Features

  • 5-inch TN capacitive touchscreen with 854 x 480 pixels resolution
  • 5MP primary camera with LED flash and 5MP front facing camera
  • Android v7.0 Nougat operating system
  • 1.25GHz Mediatek Cortex-A53 quad core processor, Mali-T720 GPU,
  • 1GB RAM
  • 8GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 128GB and dual SIM (micro+micro) dual-standby (4G+4G)
  • 2300mAH lithium-ion battery

Intex Aqua S1 Photo Gallery

Karbonn A1 Indian

Karbonn A1 Indian

Buy At Price of Rs 3,331
Key Features

  • a 4.0 inches TFT 480 x 800 pixels display
  • Android,7.0 Nougat
  • and a Quad Core, 1.1 GHz
  • 1GB RAM
  • 8GB native storage capacity
  • a 3.2MP main snapper at its rear
  • 2MP front-facing selfie shooter
  • Li-ion 1500 mAh Battery powering

Karbonn A1 Indian Photo Gallery

Karbonn A41 Power

Karbonn A41 Power

Buy At Price of Rs 3,333
Key Features

  • 4 inch WVGA Display
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB ROM
  • 2MP Rear Camera
  • 0.3MP Front Camera
  • 2300 mAh Battery

Karbonn A41 Power Photo Gallery

iVooMi Me4

iVooMi Me4

Buy At Price of Rs 3,499
Key Features

  • 4.55-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWGA display
  • 1.1 GHz Quad-core MediaTek processor
  • 1GB RAM
  • 8GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2000mAh battery

iVooMi Me4 Photo Gallery

Lava A44

Lava A44

Buy At Price of Rs 3,999
Key Features

  • 4-inch TN capacitive touchscreen with 480 x 854 pixels resolution
  • 5MP primary camera with flash
  • 2MP front facing camera
  • Android v7.0 Nougat operating system
  • 1.1GHz MTK 6737m quad core processor
  • 1GB RAM
  • 8GB internal memory expandable
  • up to 32GB and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
  • 1500mAH lithium-ion battery
Lava A44 Photo Gallery

Intex Aqua A4

Intex Aqua A4

Buy At Price of Rs 3,370
Key Features

  • 4-inch WVGA (480 x 800 pixels) display
  • 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • 1GB RAM
  • 8GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 64GB via microSD card
  • Android Nougat 7.0 OS
  • 5MP rear camera
  • 2MP front camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 1750mAh battery
