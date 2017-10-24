Micromax-Vodafone's Bharat2 Ultra 4G phone can be a threat to low-cost 4G smartphones

Micromax announced the Bharat 1 4G feature phone only in the last week. Within a few days, the company has come up with the cheapest 4G smartphone, the Bharat 2 Ultra priced at Rs. 999.
The Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra will be released starting from November all over the country. The effective price of the device will be Rs. 999 only on purchasing it with a new or existing Vodafone connection.
SEE ALSO: Micromax Bharat 1 vs Other cheapest 4G smartphones
Initially, the buyers will have to pay Rs. 2,899 to get hold of this phone and recharge for a minimum of Rs. 150 per month for 36 months. After 18 months, the company will add a cash back of Rs. 900 to the users Vodafone M-Pesa wallet. After 18 months, Rs. 1,000 will be returned. Eventually, the price that the buyers will pay will be Rs. 999.
Having said that, we have come up with a list of budget 4G smartphones those will face the impact of the release of the Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra in the country.
Reliance Jio Feature
Buy At Price of Rs 1,500
Key Features
- a 2.4 inches QVGA 240 x 320 pixels display
- a Dual Core, 1.2 GHz
- 512MB RAM SPRD 9820A/QC8905 processor
- 4GB native storage capacity
- a 2MP main snapper at its rear
- 0.3MP front-facing selfie shooter
- There is a Li-Po 2000 mAh battery
Karbonn A40 Indian
Buy At Price of Rs 3,149
Key Features
- a 4.0 inches TFT 480 x 800 pixels display
- runs Android,7.0 Nougat
- Quad Core, 1.3 GHz 1GB RAM processor paired with and 8GB native storage capacity.
- 2MP main snapper at its rear
- 0.3MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-ion 1400 mAh Battery powering
Sansui Horizon 1S
Buy At Price of Rs 3,999
Key Features
- 5 inch FWVGA Display
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 64 GB
- Mediatek MT6737M Processor
- 5MP Rear Camera
- 2MP Front Camera
- 3000 mAh Battery
Celkon Star 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 3,399
Key Features
- 4.0 inch HIGH DEFINITION DISPLAY RESOLUTION
- 3.2 MP REAR CAMERA WITH FLASH LIGHT , FRONT CAMERA WITH FLASH
- 512 MB RAM & 4GB INTERNAL STORAGE(ROM) AND EXPANDABLE UPTO 32GB
- 1.3 GHz QUAD CORE PROCESSOR
- ANDROID 6.0 MARSHMALLOW, GPS , WIFI 802.11 b/g/n
- GRAVITY SENSOR, 1800 mAh BATTERY, 21 Hrs TT, 235 Hrs STANDBY TIME
Intex Cloud C1
Buy At Price of Rs 3,499
Key Features
- 4 Inch WVGA Touchscreen Display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core SC9832 Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Expandable Upto 64GB
- FM Radio
- 1750 MAh Battery
Intex Aqua S1
Buy At Price of Rs 3,950
Key Features
- 5-inch TN capacitive touchscreen with 854 x 480 pixels resolution
- 5MP primary camera with LED flash and 5MP front facing camera
- Android v7.0 Nougat operating system
- 1.25GHz Mediatek Cortex-A53 quad core processor, Mali-T720 GPU,
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB and dual SIM (micro+micro) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 2300mAH lithium-ion battery
Karbonn A1 Indian
Buy At Price of Rs 3,331
Key Features
- a 4.0 inches TFT 480 x 800 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- and a Quad Core, 1.1 GHz
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB native storage capacity
- a 3.2MP main snapper at its rear
- 2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-ion 1500 mAh Battery powering
Karbonn A41 Power
Buy At Price of Rs 3,333
Key Features
- 4 inch WVGA Display
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB ROM
- 2MP Rear Camera
- 0.3MP Front Camera
- 2300 mAh Battery
iVooMi Me4
Buy At Price of Rs 3,499
Key Features
- 4.55-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWGA display
- 1.1 GHz Quad-core MediaTek processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
iVooMi Me4 Photo Gallery
Lava A44
Buy At Price of Rs 3,999
Key Features
- 4-inch TN capacitive touchscreen with 480 x 854 pixels resolution
- 5MP primary camera with flash
- 2MP front facing camera
- Android v7.0 Nougat operating system
- 1.1GHz MTK 6737m quad core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory expandable
- up to 32GB and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 1500mAH lithium-ion battery
Intex Aqua A4
Buy At Price of Rs 3,370
Key Features
- 4-inch WVGA (480 x 800 pixels) display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB via microSD card
- Android Nougat 7.0 OS
- 5MP rear camera
- 2MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1750mAh battery