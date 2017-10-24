Micromax-Vodafone's Bharat2 Ultra 4G phone can be a threat to low-cost 4G smartphones

Micromax announced the Bharat 1 4G feature phone only in the last week. Within a few days, the company has come up with the cheapest 4G smartphone, the Bharat 2 Ultra priced at Rs. 999.

The Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra will be released starting from November all over the country. The effective price of the device will be Rs. 999 only on purchasing it with a new or existing Vodafone connection.

Initially, the buyers will have to pay Rs. 2,899 to get hold of this phone and recharge for a minimum of Rs. 150 per month for 36 months. After 18 months, the company will add a cash back of Rs. 900 to the users Vodafone M-Pesa wallet. After 18 months, Rs. 1,000 will be returned. Eventually, the price that the buyers will pay will be Rs. 999.

Having said that, we have come up with a list of budget 4G smartphones those will face the impact of the release of the Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra in the country.

