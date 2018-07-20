Don't Do These 8 Mistakes That Expose Your Smartphone to Security Threats

Failing to lock the phone

It could be painstaking to enter the password or PIN every time you use your phone, but it is simplest way to protect your data as it prevents unauthorized access to the phone and its contents. It is best to use a PIN or password as the screen lock patterns can be hacked easily. Also, make sure the phone is set to lock the screen automatically after being idle for a minute.

Joining Public Wi-Fi Networks

The public Wi-Fi networks are cheap, but they are a great source of security risk. The information shared on such networks are visible to anyone on the same network if the person knows how to view it. The hackers can use the public Wi-Fi networks to access your device remotely and steal the information. If you are using such public Wi-Fi networks, make sure you connect to the internet via a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to connect to websites surely or use your mobile data connection.

Not using any antivirus or security software

Many people don't understand the value of the antivirus and security software. They use these on their PC or laptop, but not on their smartphone. As per a report, over 96 percent of the smartphones are not pre-installed with security software. Only a fraction of the smartphone users install antivirus or other such security software.

Ignoring updates

The app developers and smartphone makers roll out updates regularly to improve the functionality of the smartphone and patch the security gaps. You should accept the latest OS update immediately as you are notified and the same applies to the apps as well.

Not verifying apps

Only a few people take the trouble of verifying the apps before downloading and installing them. Verifying means checking the history of the developer, the previous apps from the developer, and the reviews. Most smartphone users just download and install apps and there are chances for the apps to include malware that will steal their data.

Tapping on links

As per recent repors, smartphone users are more susceptible to phishing attacks than desktop users as they are less vigilant about security. It is harder to spot a fake login page on a smartphone than on a computer. Further, shortened URLs make it harder to detect illegitimate addresses. The best defense is to avoid clicking on links sent via SMS or instant messaging apps. Also, always open email links using your computer.

Having Bluetooth on all the time

Are you familiar with the terms such as bluesnaring, bluebugging or bluejacking? These are situations when the hackers gain access to your phone using the Bluetooth connection. Within seconds, the hackers can get your login data to various sites if the Bluetooth is turned on all the time. Make sure this functionality is turned off whenever it is not needed.

Forgetting to log out

If you are logged into sensitive sites such as Amazon, eBay or PayPal all the time, your financial information could be in threat. Make sure you log out of websites that involve your financial credentials as soon as your work is over. Don't check the box that asks to save your log in credentials.