MIUI for Poco: Everything you need to know, App tray, Treble support and more

App tray

MIUI 9 (current stable version) does not have an app tray and the MIUI for Poco comes with a stock Android like app tray with few changes. The google launcher has a search bar on top of the smartphone, whereas the MIUI for Poco has a search bar on the bottom part of the display, which makes it easier to access.

Auto app categories

MIUI for Poco also comes with auto app category, where the launcher will automatically categorize the app depending on the functionality. Apps can also be categorized in terms of icon colors as well.

Support for Third party icons

MIUI for Poco also supports Third party icons, which can be easily downloaded from the Google Play store to customize the smartphone.

Treble support

The Poco F1 supports Project Treble and the smartphone ships with Android 8.1 Oreo and the device will be updated to Android 9 Pie in the Q4 of 2018 and the device will also get MIUI 10 based OS for Poco as well.

Hidden apps

The stock MIUI for Poco launcher also comes with an option, where a user can also hide some apps, which can be accessed using gestures by swiping on a corner of a smartphone.

Third party development

Just like every Xiaomi smartphones, rooting or unlocking the bootloader will not void the warranty of the smartphone. The source code of the Poco F1 is already available on GitHub as well.