Mobiles Republic Day 2019 sneak peek: Discounts on Poco F1, Vivo V9 Pro, Honor 10 Lite and more

With Flipkart's Mobiles Republic Day sale 2019, users get a golden chance of acquiring some best devices at heavy discounts. You can buy your favorites like Poco F1, Vivo V9 Pro and few more devices at some other amazing looking bids.

The sale will commence on 20th January and will end on 22nd Jan 2019. For Plus members, the sale starts at 8 PM on 19th Jan 2019. The sale also brings great offers on various other wares which you can find on the portal.

The offers which you can get on these devices are 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards, no cost EMI option, better exchange and cashback deals, and more. Users can get 80% Buyback Value of Rs 11200. Also, you can purchase the Buyback Guarantee policy at Re. 1 Only, 5% extra off with Axis bank buzz credit card and more.

You can secure your phone from damages or defects at just Rs. 70. You can find 2019's biggest Honor launches, blockbuster deals on Oppo F9, Poco F1 and more etc. You also can find unprecedented offers on the newer as well as older iPhones.

Realme 2 Pro (MRP Rs15,999, After Discount: 12,999)

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery Honor 10 Lite (MRP: Rs 16,999 After Discount: Rs 13,999)

Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery Oppo F9 Available at Lowest Price)

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery Special Discounts on Poco F1

Key Specs 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Asus Zenfone MAX Pro M1 (MRP: Rs 10999, After Discount: Rs 8,999)

Key Specs

5.99 Inch FHD+ IPS Display

1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 Processor

3/4/6GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

Dual 13MP/16MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP/16MP Front Facing Camera With Soft LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

5000 mAh Battery Vivo V9 Pro (MRP: Rs 17,990, After Discount Rs 13,990)

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Motorola One Power (MRP: Rs 18,999, After Discount: Rs 13,999)

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Asus Zenfone MAX Pro M2 (MRP: Rs 18,999, After Discount Rs 13,999)

Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display with 94% NTSC Color Gamut, 450 cd/m2 brightness, 1500: 1 contast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB Storage

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Oppo F9 Pro (MRP Rs 25,990, After Discount: Rs 21,990)

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge Vivo V11 Pro (MRP: Rs 28,990, After Discount: Rs 25,990)

Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging Vivo V11 (MRP: Rs 24,990, After Discount Rs 20,990)

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3315mAh battery with fast charging