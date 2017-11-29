Most-affordable smartphones with dual-selfie camera to buy in India

All the smartphone technologies have improved to a great extent and not to mention the selfie camera capabilities. From having VGA selfie cameras at the front, the smartphones have come a long way till date.
With the increasing trend of implementing the dual camera systems in smartphones, some manufacturers have starting using the same at the front to give a great experience to the selfie enthusiasts.
We saw a plethora of such smartphones getting launched in the market including the Oppo F3 Plus, Ziox Duopix F1, and many more. These smartphones are available at a wide range of price points.
Having said that, today we at GizBot have come up with a slew of smartphones those feature dual selfie cameras. Take a look at these smartphones from below.
Honor 9i
Buy At Price of Rs 17,999
Key Features
- 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / GLONASS
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Intex Elyt Dual
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- a 5.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Display type HD IPS
- Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
- Quad Core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7, Spreadtrum SC9850 that is coupled with Mali-400 MP GPU
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB Storage default memory capacity
- Up to 32 GB with the help of a microSD Card
- a 8 MP Camera with Yes, HDR
- a 8 MP + 2 MP Dual Selfie Camera selfie camera
- a Li-Ion 2400 mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- Dual 20MP + 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
- 3000mAh Battery
InFocus Snap 4
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- secondary 8MP rear camera
- 8MP dual front-facing cameras
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Doogee X30
Buy At Price of Rs 12,090
Key Features
- a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD screen resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels, which results from a density of 267 pixels per inch
- powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core Cortex A7 processor that is seated on MediaTek MT6580 chipset
- a 2GB RAM
- a dual camera setup of 8MP + 8MP at the rear panel
- 5MP + 5MP Front Camera
- expanded up to 64GB with the help of a microSD card.
- a good 3,360 mAh li-ion battery
Oukitel U22
Buy At Price of Rs 14,550
Key Features
- 5.5 inches IPS LCD Screen
- 13 MP + 2 MP Dual Primary Cameras
- 8 MP + 2 MP Dual Front Cameras
- 2 GB RAM
- MediaTek MT6580
- 2700 mah battery
OPPO F3
Buy At Price of Rs 17,349
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery
Vivo V5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 19,990
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
- secondary 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3160mAh battery with fast charging