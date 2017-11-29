Subscribe to Gizbot
Most-affordable smartphones with dual-selfie camera to buy in India

Written By:

All the smartphone technologies have improved to a great extent and not to mention the selfie camera capabilities. From having VGA selfie cameras at the front, the smartphones have come a long way till date.

With the increasing trend of implementing the dual camera systems in smartphones, some manufacturers have starting using the same at the front to give a great experience to the selfie enthusiasts.

We saw a plethora of such smartphones getting launched in the market including the Oppo F3 Plus, Ziox Duopix F1, and many more. These smartphones are available at a wide range of price points.

Having said that, today we at GizBot have come up with a slew of smartphones those feature dual selfie cameras. Take a look at these smartphones from below.

Honor 9i

Buy At Price of Rs 17,999
Key Features

  • 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
  • 13MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
  • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / GLONASS
  • 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery

Intex Elyt Dual

Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features

  • a 5.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Display type HD IPS
  • Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
  • Quad Core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7, Spreadtrum SC9850 that is coupled with Mali-400 MP GPU
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage default memory capacity
  • Up to 32 GB with the help of a microSD Card
  • a 8 MP Camera with Yes, HDR
  • a 8 MP + 2 MP Dual Selfie Camera selfie camera
  • a Li-Ion 2400 mAh Battery

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie

Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features

  • 5.5 Inch HD IPS Display
  • 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor
  • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
  • Dual SIM
  • 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
  • Dual 20MP + 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
  • Fingerprint Sensor
  • MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
  • 3000mAh Battery

 

InFocus Snap 4

Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features

  • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera
  • secondary 8MP rear camera
  • 8MP dual front-facing cameras
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery

Doogee X30

Buy At Price of Rs 12,090
Key Features

  • a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD screen resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels, which results from a density of 267 pixels per inch
  • powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core Cortex A7 processor that is seated on MediaTek MT6580 chipset
  • a 2GB RAM
  • a dual camera setup of 8MP + 8MP at the rear panel
  • 5MP + 5MP Front Camera
  • expanded up to 64GB with the help of a microSD card.
  • a good 3,360 mAh li-ion battery

Oukitel U22

Buy At Price of Rs 14,550
Key Features

  • 5.5 inches IPS LCD Screen
  • 13 MP + 2 MP Dual Primary Cameras
  • 8 MP + 2 MP Dual Front Cameras
  • 2 GB RAM
  • MediaTek MT6580
  • 2700 mah battery

 

OPPO F3

Buy At Price of Rs 17,349
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
  • 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3200mAh battery

 

Vivo V5 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 19,990
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
  • 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
  • secondary 8MP front camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 3160mAh battery with fast charging

