Most-affordable smartphones with dual-selfie camera to buy in India

All the smartphone technologies have improved to a great extent and not to mention the selfie camera capabilities. From having VGA selfie cameras at the front, the smartphones have come a long way till date.

With the increasing trend of implementing the dual camera systems in smartphones, some manufacturers have starting using the same at the front to give a great experience to the selfie enthusiasts.

We saw a plethora of such smartphones getting launched in the market including the Oppo F3 Plus, Ziox Duopix F1, and many more. These smartphones are available at a wide range of price points.

Having said that, today we at GizBot have come up with a slew of smartphones those feature dual selfie cameras. Take a look at these smartphones from below.

Honor 9i

Key Features

5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / GLONASS

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Intex Elyt Dual

Key Features

a 5.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Display type HD IPS

Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)

Quad Core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7, Spreadtrum SC9850 that is coupled with Mali-400 MP GPU

2 GB RAM

16 GB Storage default memory capacity

Up to 32 GB with the help of a microSD Card

a 8 MP Camera with Yes, HDR

a 8 MP + 2 MP Dual Selfie Camera selfie camera

a Li-Ion 2400 mAh Battery Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie

Key Features 5.5 Inch HD IPS Display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

Dual 20MP + 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi

3000mAh Battery InFocus Snap 4

Key Features

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

secondary 8MP rear camera

8MP dual front-facing cameras

4G VoLTE

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Doogee X30

Key Features

a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD screen resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels, which results from a density of 267 pixels per inch

powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core Cortex A7 processor that is seated on MediaTek MT6580 chipset

a 2GB RAM

a dual camera setup of 8MP + 8MP at the rear panel

5MP + 5MP Front Camera

expanded up to 64GB with the help of a microSD card.

a good 3,360 mAh li-ion battery Oukitel U22

Key Features 5.5 inches IPS LCD Screen

13 MP + 2 MP Dual Primary Cameras

8 MP + 2 MP Dual Front Cameras

2 GB RAM

MediaTek MT6580

2700 mah battery OPPO F3

Key Features 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

16MP front-facing camera

secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery Vivo V5 Plus

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF

20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash

secondary 8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3160mAh battery with fast charging