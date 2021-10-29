Just In
8 Most Expensive Smartphones In The World That Comb A Bomb
As we step into a new year, the smartphone brands launch new and refreshed offerings that come as sequels to their existing models and bring in a lot of improvements. It began with the launch of the tenth-anniversary edition of iPhones - the iPhone X in 2017 as it surpassed the Rs. 1 lakh milestone. Since then, we have been coming across the launch of high-end smartphones that climb up the pricing scale. Here, we have listed some of the most expensive smartphones out there.
Here, we have listed the most expensive smartphones that are available in the global markets. We have not mentioned the iPhones in this list as we focus on the models that come studded with luxurious and precious materials.
Vertu Aster P Gold
The Vertu Aster P Gold is handmade in England and features a titanium frame. The display is covered by a 133-carat sapphire crystal glass panel. Buyers can an option to customize it using crocodile or lizard leather. The Vertu smartphone is priced at $5,000 (approx. Rs. 3.7 lakh) and the gold-plated model is priced at a whopping $14,146 (approx. Rs. 10.4 lakh).
Tonino Lamborghini Alpha One
Tonino Lamborghini Alpha One is a luxury smartphone, which flaunts Italian black leather. While its looks add class and style, its hardware seems to be unimpressive. It makes use of a dated Snapdragon 820 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. The Tonino Lamborghini Alpha One is priced at $2,450 (approx. Rs. 1.83 lakh).
Sirin Solarin
Being a privacy-focused smartphone, Sirin Solarin claims to offer the utmost privacy to its users. This smartphone also has an unimpressive spec sheet and runs the dated Android Lollipop OS. It is priced at Rs. 9 lakh.
Goldvish Eclipse – Magic Onyx Alligator
Priced at around $7,965 (approx. Rs. 5.5 lakh), the Goldvish Eclipse - Magic Onyx Alligator smartphone runs Android OS and gets the power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It features the premium black alligator leather at its rear.
The Goldvish Le Million
The Goldvish Le Million is priced at $7,668 (approx. Rs. 5.27 lakh). The handmade smartphone features exotic leather and precious metals. The smartphone flaunts a scratch-resistant 5.5-inch capacitive touchscreen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and Android OS.
Savelli Champagne Diamond
This is one of the most expensive smartphones out there priced at a whopping $57,000 (approx. Rs. 39.4 lakh). The Savelli Champagne Diamond smartphone is made using expensive materials such as a 18-carat rose gold shell studded with 395 white and cognac diamonds. The device runs Android OS that provides customized services.
VIPN Black Diamond
VIPN Black Diamond is another expensive smartphone in this list priced at $300,000 (approx. Rs. 2.07 crore). The USP of this smartphone is that only five units of the device were made and no one knows who owns them. As its name suggests, there are diamonds on this device.
Diamond Crypto
The Diamond Crypto smartphone is the most expensive device with a price tag of Rs. 8.97 crore. The smartphone is meant someone rich and wants to stay disconnected securely. It relies on encrypted voice and SMS communication. It runs Windows CE operating system and uses a Motorola MX21 processor.
