Most rumored and leaked smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Go, Moto G7 series, Samsung Galaxy M20 and more

Already, the entire global market has been filled with buzzes of recently launched smartphones. With spick and span and fuss-free multitasking along with some other uniquely designed features- these handsets have been alluring more and more users. Even some previously launched devices have left a certain segment of users amazed with the features they are coming with.
These things have collectively raised the expectation level of users, who are now eagerly waiting for the upcoming handsets. It seems you won't have to wait much longer. As per the recent reveals, our makers have shared information of few future phones and the glimpse of which you can see as of most rumored and leaked smartphones.
Going with the smartphones mentioned in the list below, you have quite many in numbers. You will find Samsung Galaxy M20 which is expected to flaunt infinity V-display with Full HD+. Another important part is this handset will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Exynos 7885 processor, which can push all the boundaries as far as performance is concerned.
Then you can find a couple of devices from Moto G7 series which reportedly come with excellent generic as well as a couple of unique features. Among them, users can get to see huge battery backup of 5000 mah that would come with Turbocharger for fast charging- in Moto G7 Power. For details, just check our list.
Samsung Galaxy S10
Key Rumoured Specs
- A 19:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 3040 resolution
- An in-screen fingerprint scanner
- 5G
- A triple-lens rear camera on the top-end model
- 12MP, 13MP and 16MP lenses
- A dual-lens front-facing camera
- frankly small 3,000 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Go Android Oreo (Go Edition)
Key Rumored Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720pixels) HD+ 16:9 display with 380 nits brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC Color Gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Moto G7 Plus
Rumored Key Specifications
- 6.24-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Turbo charging
Moto G7
Rumored Key Specifications
- 6.24-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Moto G7 Play
Rumored Key Specifications
- 5.7-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (Typical) / 2,820mAh (minimum) battery
Moto G7 Power
Rumored Key Specifications
- 6.2-inch (?) (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU / 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB / 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Motorola RAZR
Rumored Key Specifications
- 7.1mm Thin
- 1.2GHz Dual Core Processor
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Memory
- 8MP Camera With 1080p Video
- 1780mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M20
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 3 GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 5MP camera
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery