Most rumored and leaked smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Go, Moto G7 series, Samsung Galaxy M20 and more

Already, the entire global market has been filled with buzzes of recently launched smartphones. With spick and span and fuss-free multitasking along with some other uniquely designed features- these handsets have been alluring more and more users. Even some previously launched devices have left a certain segment of users amazed with the features they are coming with.

These things have collectively raised the expectation level of users, who are now eagerly waiting for the upcoming handsets. It seems you won't have to wait much longer. As per the recent reveals, our makers have shared information of few future phones and the glimpse of which you can see as of most rumored and leaked smartphones.

Going with the smartphones mentioned in the list below, you have quite many in numbers. You will find Samsung Galaxy M20 which is expected to flaunt infinity V-display with Full HD+. Another important part is this handset will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Exynos 7885 processor, which can push all the boundaries as far as performance is concerned.

Then you can find a couple of devices from Moto G7 series which reportedly come with excellent generic as well as a couple of unique features. Among them, users can get to see huge battery backup of 5000 mah that would come with Turbocharger for fast charging- in Moto G7 Power. For details, just check our list.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Key Rumoured Specs

A 19:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 3040 resolution

An in-screen fingerprint scanner

5G

A triple-lens rear camera on the top-end model

12MP, 13MP and 16MP lenses

A dual-lens front-facing camera

frankly small 3,000 mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Go Android Oreo (Go Edition) Key Rumored Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720pixels) HD+ 16:9 display with 380 nits brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC Color Gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Moto G7 Plus Rumored Key Specifications

6.24-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture

12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with Turbo charging Moto G7 Rumored Key Specifications

6.24-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Moto G7 Play Rumored Key Specifications

5.7-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (Typical) / 2,820mAh (minimum) battery Moto G7 Power Rumored Key Specifications

6.2-inch (?) (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU / 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB / 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery Motorola RAZR Rumored Key Specifications

7.1mm Thin

1.2GHz Dual Core Processor

1GB RAM

16GB Internal Memory

8MP Camera With 1080p Video

1780mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy M20 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

3 GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 5MP camera

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery