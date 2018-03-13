Most searched upcoming Nokia phones

Nokia has successfully announced its first installment of Android devices in the Indian market. The smartphones have been aggressively priced and are bound to make Nokia a household name once again.

As of now Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 are giving consumers a chance to experience Android on affordable but feature packed Nokia handsets, but the company is not just stopping here.

SEE ALSO: Best way to get internet on your TV

Nokia has big plans for the Indian market in the coming months and we will see a host of devices from the veteran smartphone maker, which is now backed by HMD group.

SEE ALSO: Smartphones with 8GB RAM likely to launch by next year

Having said that, a number of Nokia branded Android devices are making news on the internet and are due to launch in the second quarter of the year 2017.

Today we have created a list of Android devices which are the most searched Nokia phones in the online world. Have a look.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Nokia Edge Key Rumored Specs

a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android,7.0 Nougat

a Octa Core 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor

4GB RAM

64GB native storage capacity

23MP main snapper at its rear

5MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 3880 mAh battery Nokia 7 Key Rumored Specs

5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android,7.1 Nougat

Octa core

1.8 GHz 4GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired

64GB native storage capacity

24MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

a Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery powering Nokia C9 Key Rumored Specs

a 5.0 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android,v6.0 Marshmallow

Octa core Processor

3GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996 processor

32GB native storage capacity

16MP main snapper at its rear

5MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000mAh battery Nokia 8 Key Rumored Specs

5.7 inches IPS LCD 1440 x 2560 pixels display

Android,7.0 Nougat

Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)

6GB RAM Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 processor paired

64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity

a 24MP main snapper at its rear

12MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery powering Nokia E1 Key Rumored Specs

5.2 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android,7.0 Nougat

Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53

2GB RAM

Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 processor

16GB native storage capacity

13MP main snapper at its rear

5MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 2700 mAh battery powering Nokia Z2 Plus Key Rumored Specs

5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android,7.0 Nougat

Quad Core 1.77 GHz

4GB RAM

Snapdragon 820 processor

64GB native storage capacity

a 16MP main snapper at its rear

MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery Nokia C1 Key Rumored Specs a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android,v6.0 Marshmallow

Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

2GB RAM

Qualcomm MSM8976 Snapdragon 652 processor

32GB native storage capacity

13MP main snapper at its rear

5MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 2800mAh battery Nokia P1 Key Rumored Specs

a 5.3 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

Android,7.0 Nougat

Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo)

6GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 processor

128GB native storage capacity

22.6MP main snapper at its rear

5MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery Nokia Heart Key Rumored Specs

5.2 inches IPS LCD 1440 x 2560 pixels display ]

Android 7.0 Nougat

Octa Core 1.4 GHz

2GB RAM

Snapdragon 430 processor paired

16GB native storage capacity

12MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery Nokia 9 Key Rumored Specs

a 5.5 inches OLED 1440 x 2560 pixels display

Android,7.1 Nougat

Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo)

4/8 GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 processor

64GB native storage capacity.

13MP main snapper at its rear

12MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 3900 mAh battery powering

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!