Most searched upcoming Nokia phones

Nokia has successfully announced its first installment of Android devices in the Indian market. The smartphones have been aggressively priced and are bound to make Nokia a household name once again.
As of now Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 are giving consumers a chance to experience Android on affordable but feature packed Nokia handsets, but the company is not just stopping here.
SEE ALSO: Best way to get internet on your TV
Nokia has big plans for the Indian market in the coming months and we will see a host of devices from the veteran smartphone maker, which is now backed by HMD group.
SEE ALSO: Smartphones with 8GB RAM likely to launch by next year
Having said that, a number of Nokia branded Android devices are making news on the internet and are due to launch in the second quarter of the year 2017.
Today we have created a list of Android devices which are the most searched Nokia phones in the online world. Have a look.
Nokia Edge
- a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- a Octa Core 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB native storage capacity
- 23MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3880 mAh battery
Nokia 7
Key Rumored Specs
- 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,7.1 Nougat
- Octa core
- 1.8 GHz 4GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired
- 64GB native storage capacity
- 24MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery powering
Nokia C9
- a 5.0 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- Octa core Processor
- 3GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996 processor
- 32GB native storage capacity
- 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000mAh battery
Nokia 8
- 5.7 inches IPS LCD 1440 x 2560 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
- 6GB RAM Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 processor paired
- 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- a 24MP main snapper at its rear
- 12MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery powering
Nokia E1
- 5.2 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53
- 2GB RAM
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 processor
- 16GB native storage capacity
- 13MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2700 mAh battery powering
Nokia Z2 Plus
- 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- Quad Core 1.77 GHz
- 4GB RAM
- Snapdragon 820 processor
- 64GB native storage capacity
- a 16MP main snapper at its rear
- MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Nokia C1
- a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
- 2GB RAM
- Qualcomm MSM8976 Snapdragon 652 processor
- 32GB native storage capacity
- 13MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2800mAh battery
Nokia P1
- a 5.3 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo)
- 6GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 processor
- 128GB native storage capacity
- 22.6MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery
Nokia Heart
- 5.2 inches IPS LCD 1440 x 2560 pixels display ]
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- Octa Core 1.4 GHz
- 2GB RAM
- Snapdragon 430 processor paired
- 16GB native storage capacity
- 12MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Nokia 9
- a 5.5 inches OLED 1440 x 2560 pixels display
- Android,7.1 Nougat
- Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo)
- 4/8 GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 processor
- 64GB native storage capacity.
- 13MP main snapper at its rear
- 12MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3900 mAh battery powering
Gizbot Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews. Subscribe to Gizbot.